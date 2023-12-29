On the final trading day of 2023, the NGX has rallied to a new high, as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.36% to close at 74,773.77 points.

Achieving a year-to-date growth of 45.90% in 2023, the NGX closed the year on an impressive note, its best return since 2020, when the ASI grew by 50.03%.

In today’s trading session, equities gained N148 billion as the market capitalization closed at N40.92 trillion, from yesterday’s N40.77 trillion.

As some of the big market players, MTNN, GTCO, BUAFOODS and ZENITHBANK experienced share price movements.

There was a slight decline in trading volume to 368.629 million units, from yesterday’s 384.576 million units. However, there was an appreciation in market turnover value to N12.82 billion, from yesterday’s N N5.67 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 74,773.77 points

% Day Change: +0.36%

Day’s Lowest: 74,366.97 points

Day’s Highest: 74,850.26 points

% YTD: +45.90%

Market Cap: N40.92 trillion

Volume Traded: 368.63 million units

Top Gainers

LEARNAFRCA: +10.00% to close at N3.19

TRANSCOHOT: +10.00% to close at N70.18

MULTIVERSE: +9.95% to close at N18.57

ABBEYBDS: +9.90% to close at N2.25

IMG: +9.80% to close at N13.45

Top Losers

DEAPCAP: -6.90 to close at N0.58

SNUASSUR: -5.17% to close at N1.10

FTNCOCOA: -4.52% to close at N1.48

NAHCO: -4.51% to close at N25.40

TANTALIZER: -4.8% to close at N0.47

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, ZENITHBANK (+1.18%) led with 28.88 million units, followed by CONHALLPLC (+9.79%) with 26.62 million units, JAIZBANK (+4.86%) with 24.61 million units, GEREGU (0.00%) with 20.05 million units, and ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) with 17.63 million units.

Concerning value, GEREGU (0.00%) led with N7.22 billion, followed by ZENITHBANK (+1.18%) with N1.116 billion, GTCO (+1.12%) with N484.89 million, JBERGER (+8.04%) with N414.78 million, and ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) with N407.06 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was quite mixed for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as ZENITHBANK (+1.18%), GTCO (+1.12%), and MTNN (+0.57%) recorded price gains, while BUAFOODS (-2.77%) and AIRTELAFRI (-0.03%) recorded price losses. Other members of the category (BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT) recorded no price movement.

There was also mixed trading sentiment for tier-1 banks as FBNH (-0.21%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) recorded price losses, while ZENITHBANK, GTCO, and UBA (+2.19%) recorded price gains.