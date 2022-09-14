The Nigerian stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bear drive down the broad market by 10 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.10% to close at 49,575.93 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization dropped by N28 billion to close at N26.74 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 16.06%. The stock market has advanced by 6,859.49 base points since the start of the year.

On a sectoral level, all 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Consumer Goods, Industrial, Insurance and Banking index down by 0.02%, 0.01%, 1.09% and 1.32% respectively and Oil and Gas closed flat at 0.00%

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,575.93 points

Previous ASI: 49,627.72 points

% Day Change: 0.10%

% Y-t-D: 16.06%

Market Cap (N): 26.740 trillion

Volume: 197,457,773

Value (N): 2.94 billion

Deals: 3,462

NGX Top ASI gainers

REGALINS up +8.00% to close at N2.27

ABCTRANS up +7.14% to close at N0.30

JAPAULGOLD up + 3.70% to close at N0.28

LIVESTOCK up +3.60% to close at N1.15

HONYFLOUR up +3.00% to close at N2.40

NGX Top ASI losers

FTNCOCOA down – 9.38% to close at N0.29

CHAMS down – 9.09% to close at N0.30

WAPIC down – 5.26% to close at N0.36

CUTIX down – 4.87% to close at N2.15

AIICO down – 3.51% to close at N0.55

Top 3 by Volume

COURTVILLE – 87,144,422

ZENITHBANK – 18,250,335

GTCO – 9,482,091

Top 3 by Value

NESTLE – N1,628,054,163.50

ZENITHBANK – N360,257,782.40

GTCO – N187,388,038.20