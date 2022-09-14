The Nigerian stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bear drive down the broad market by 10 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.10% to close at 49,575.93 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization dropped by N28 billion to close at N26.74 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 16.06%. The stock market has advanced by 6,859.49 base points since the start of the year.
On a sectoral level, all 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Consumer Goods, Industrial, Insurance and Banking index down by 0.02%, 0.01%, 1.09% and 1.32% respectively and Oil and Gas closed flat at 0.00%
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,575.93 points
- Previous ASI: 49,627.72 points
- % Day Change: 0.10%
- % Y-t-D: 16.06%
- Market Cap (N): 26.740 trillion
- Volume: 197,457,773
- Value (N): 2.94 billion
- Deals: 3,462
NGX Top ASI gainers
- REGALINS up +8.00% to close at N2.27
- ABCTRANS up +7.14% to close at N0.30
- JAPAULGOLD up + 3.70% to close at N0.28
- LIVESTOCK up +3.60% to close at N1.15
- HONYFLOUR up +3.00% to close at N2.40
NGX Top ASI losers
- FTNCOCOA down – 9.38% to close at N0.29
- CHAMS down – 9.09% to close at N0.30
- WAPIC down – 5.26% to close at N0.36
- CUTIX down – 4.87% to close at N2.15
- AIICO down – 3.51% to close at N0.55
Top 3 by Volume
- COURTVILLE – 87,144,422
- ZENITHBANK – 18,250,335
- GTCO – 9,482,091
Top 3 by Value
- NESTLE – N1,628,054,163.50
- ZENITHBANK – N360,257,782.40
- GTCO – N187,388,038.20
