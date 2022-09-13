The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) closed flat amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities as the All-share Index (ASI) recorded 0.00% to close at 49,627.72 points.

Market capitalization dropped slightly by N1 billion to close at N26.77 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 16.18%. The stock market has advanced by 6911.28 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as MULTIVERSE led 13 gainers, and 16 topped by REDSTAREX at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, only 1 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive with NGX Industrial and indices up by 0.14%, while NGX Consumer Goods, Insurance and Banking index was down by 0.02%, 0.57% and 0.41% respectively and Oil and Gas closed flat at 0.00%.

Market indices

NGX ASI: 49,627.72 points

49,627.72 points Previous ASI: 49,695.12 points

49,695.12 points % Day Change: 0.00%

0.00% % Y-t-D: 16.18%

16.18% Market Cap (N): 26.768 trillion

26.768 trillion Volume: 160,243,526

160,243,526 Value (N): 1.49 billion

1.49 billion Deals: 3,847

NGX Top ASI gainers

MULTIVERSE up +9.59% to close at N2.83

NPFMCRFBK up +7.84% to close at N1.65

PHARMDEKO up + 5.13% to close at N2.05

CUTIX up +5.12% to close at N2.26

FIDELITYBK up +3.02% to close at N3.41

NGX Top ASI losers

REDSTAREX down – 10.00% to close at N2.43

CAVERTON down – 4.55% to close at N7.05

LIVESTOCK down – 4.31% to close at N7.11

SOVERENINS down – 3.70% to close at N0.26

LASACO down – 3.13% to close at N0.93

Top 3 by Volume

ZENITHBANK – 26,736,348

COURTVILLE – 24,102,070

TRANSCORP – 16,249,437

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N536,649,678.45

MTNN – N178,050,416.80

GTCO – N140,128,460.60