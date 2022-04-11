Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant under the Peoples’ Democratic Party has revealed that Nigeria’s biggest problems are compounded by leadership failures that affect all parts of life from education to the economy.

Obi disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.

The presidential aspirant also added that the South East consensus on the zoning of the presidential tickets is a humble appeal for inclusion and fairness in Nigeria’s multi-cultural politics.

What Obi is saying

He revealed that aspirants from the Southeast met with the aim of working together, as a team to ensure e that the south east is committed to a better Nigeria that will be built based on fairness and equity.

He said, “We are not against PDP consensus, we are not against it, if it would be based on fairness and equity for each zone, which is enshrined in the constitution when mentioning the issue of national character.

“We are ready to accept the consensus on equity and fairness.

“Politics is about consultation and negotiation, and we are ready to do that. We have always supported other zones, and we think it’s time for them to reciprocate. We are going to do this with mutual understanding.

He stated that these are still early days of negotiation in the party, and the southeast as a bloc is there to win the consensus in the party. “We are not saying it’s our turn by voice, it’s a humble appeal for inclusion,” he said.

He stated that the singular biggest problem affecting Nigeria presently is leadership failure.

“What we are experiencing now is the compounding effects of leadership failure over the years, leadership that has failed to look at the future and invest in the future.

“What Nigerians want to see is a leader who has the competence and capacity to genuinely start tackling the innermost problems affecting our country, starting from issues of unity as we are so divided today as a nation, issues of insecurity, to ensure security of lives and property, issues of economy, tackling the unemployment which is on a level that is not acceptable. Also, dealing with the issue of education, power supply and corruption,” he added.

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that Peter Obi stated that the Nigerians now spend 100 per cent of their salary to feed themselves. He said that Nigeria is in a crises situation and that the Nigerian government needs to focus on creating wealth.