Nigeria’s National grid collapsed again on Friday evening, leading to blackouts in Nigeria’s major cities.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company on Saturday morning.

They said stakeholders are trying to restore the grid.

What they are saying

In a statement to its customers, the company said. “please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid.”

It revealed the system collapsed at about 6:30 pm and 8:50 pm on Friday causing the outage currently being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply,” it added.

Also, Eko Electricity Distribution Company said the grid collapse affected its entire network.

“Good evening everyone. We regret to inform you that the current outage affecting our entire network is due to system collapse,” EKEDC stated.

What you should know

This is the third time the grid had collapsed within the space of one month.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, Nigeria’s current electricity challenge took a serious hit as the national grid collapsed once again on Monday morning.

24 hours later, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, another collapse incident occurred again resulting in blackouts across the country

The grid, which is being managed by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.

Reacting to last month’s collapse, the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu stated that the Federal Government is working on more firm gas supply contracts for the Power sector backed by improved liquidity and will also complete the Zungeru Hydro Plant and others in a bid to improve the power supply crisis in Nigeria at the moment.