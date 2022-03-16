Following Monday’s national grid collapse resulting in a blackout across the country, another collapse incident has occurred.

The recent collapse was disclosed by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Tuesday evening.

Ikeja Disco disclosed that the collapse affected transmission stations and it was already working with regulators to bring the grid back online.

What they are saying

Ikeja Disco stated, “This is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse on the National grid which occurred today at 17:10hrs.”

“This has affected the Transmission Stations within our network. Kindly bear with us as we await restoration of the grid. We apologise for all inconveniences caused,” it added.

Meanwhile, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) announced another electricity grid collapse in the five South-East states on Tuesday,

It said, “The EEDC wish to inform our esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5:10p.m.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after the national grid collapse experienced in the early hours of Monday, March 14 at about 10:45 a.m.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States has been affected.

“We are currently on standby, awaiting further directive from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

Senator Shehu Sani took to Twitter to lament the grid collapses as well as the myriad of challenges the country is currently facing.

He tweeted, “National grid on the verge of collapse, airlines companies to ‘shut down in three days, terrorists on killing spree and then ASUU…we are just the African version of Ukraine at the moment.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Nigeria’s current electricity challenge took a serious hit as the national grid collapsed once again on Monday morning as the Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the incident in a Twitter post this afternoon, adding that the Transmission Company of Nigeria is closely monitoring the situation.