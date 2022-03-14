Nigeria’s current electricity challenge took a serious hit as the national grid collapsed once again on Monday morning.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the incident in a Twitter post this afternoon, adding that the Transmission Company of Nigeria is closely monitoring the situation.

“Dear esteemed customer, we regret to inform you of a total system collapse on the national grid at 10:40 am today, leading to outages across our network. We are closely monitoring the situation with our TCN partners to determine the cause and a timeline for resolution,” Eko Electricity Distribution Company tweeted.

In its statement signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka, Ezeh, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) stated it “wishes to inform her esteemed customers in the South East of a general system collapse which occurred this morning, Monday, 14th March, 2022 at 10:40 am.”

“This is the reason for the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Consequently, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States are affected by this development.

“We are on standby and awaiting signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply,” it added.

According to reports, the states affected include Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states, among others.

The development comes as Nigerians continue to battle epileptic power supply and a hike in fuel prices in the last few weeks.

In case you missed it

The announcement of a national grid failure in Nigeria comes as Nairametrics reported last week that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company announced last week that there would be planned power outages across Lagos State between 7th to 13th March 2022.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu also stated recently that The Federal Government is working on more firm Gas supply contracts for the Power sector backed by improved liquidity and will also complete the Zungeru Hydro Plant and others in a bid to improve the power supply crisis in Nigeria at the moment.