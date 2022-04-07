Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of Krystal Digital Solutions Limited, Temitope Ogunsemo has been listed in the Forbes Africa Undiscovered Series for Nigeria as part of an exclusive list of Nigerians who have been crucial in rebuilding and contributing to the Nigerian growth story at this time.

Each year, Forbes Africa looks for resilient game-changers, self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors who have been leading ideas and industries while purposefully contributing to nation-building and positively impacting the lives around them. The 2022 list is a selection of Nigeria’s brightest achievers spanning real estate, oil and gas, corporate leaders, technology innovators, business people, media professionals, policy shapers, and advocates.

Alongside Ogunsemo, public and private sector leaders from business technology, education, the arts, and health sectors were also listed. Some of these names include Chairman and CEO of Cosgrove; Umar Abdullahi, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola; GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu; amongst others.

Ogunsemo was recognized in the field of information technology for his tenacious leadership and remarkable contribution to Nigeria’s educational sector with the “MySkool Portal” app. Ogunsemo has over the years shown his undiluted commitment to making the dreams of vulnerable persons a reality through access to quality education, empowerment, and mentoring.

According to Forbes, Krystal Digital is “empowering Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people, providing them with the resources, education, training, and access they need to succeed.”

Speaking on making the coveted list, Ogunsemo said, “I’m very honoured to have been listed on the Forbes Africa Undiscovered Series. It’s a big win for not just me but for the amazing team at Krystal Digital Solutions Limited. It’s been a turbulent year for businesses and startups but through it all, we have trudged on with passion and grit. And this award has proved that although it has not been easy, it was worth it.”

Ogunsemo, who founded Krystal Digital Solutions in 2010 with zero capital, has gone on to build a world-class Edtech company. Beyond helping to fill learning gaps with trusted content by expert tutors and democratizing world-class education with its cutting-edge features, Krystal Digital Solutions is also empowering students and educational institutions to effectively accelerate learning outcomes in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Ogunsemo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science degree in Information Management System from the University of Salford, UK.