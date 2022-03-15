The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest and arraignment of the prime suspect who distributed kegs of petrol as souvenirs during a party held at Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island on March 4, 2022.

This is coming about 10 days after the Lagos State Government ordered an investigation into the incident after its viral video trended on various social media platforms.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the command and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, on Tuesday.

The 4 count charges

Ajisebutu in his statement said that the prime suspect, Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, was arraigned on 4 counts of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without permit.

The statement reads, “Ogbulu was arraigned yesterday 14th March 2022 at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

“Recall that following the viral video of distribution of petrol as souvenir recently, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, had ordered the arrest of the suspect who was then at large.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterates the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and further warns citizens against acts capable of endangering human lives.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that on March 4, a viral video was circulating on social media, showing guests being presented with kegs of petrol as souvenir, rather than the conventional souvenirs that have come to define parties in Nigeria.

According to reports, the incident was alleged to have occurred at an installation party of a fashion stylist’s traditional coronation at a time the fuel scarcity across the country including Lagos, was quite bad.

The Lagos State Government subsequently ordered an investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate action.

The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission said it will investigate the matter and ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.