The Federal Government has announced that the total number of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine now stands at 1,531, as the FG ramps up efforts to evacuate more Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The Diaspora Commission brought back students from Romania via a Turkish Airline flight.

What NIDCOM is saying

NIDCOM announced a new batch of evacuation that landed in Nigeria on the 14th of March 2022 from Romania

It stated, “Federal Government received another 31 Returnees from Ukraine through Romania aboard Turkish Airlines, which landed at about 06:30a.m at the Nnamdi Azikwe Int’l Airport Abuja.

“Bringing the total of Evacuees to 1,531.”

In case you missed it

Earlier this month, President Muhammadu Buhari approved $8.5 million dollars to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, for the immediate evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

FG said that the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include – Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania, as two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air are expected to carry out the evacuation exercise.

The Nigerian Government had earlier ordered the services of indigenous carriers Air Peace and Max Air to airlift Nigerians from countries on Ukraine’s borders.

The first batch of Nigerian evacuees who left Bucharest, Romania safely arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.