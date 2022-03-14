At Sujimoto, we believe that the true strength of our organization is in the quality of our staff and with over 500 committed and innovative employees, we’re now expanding to fill up the following positions. Kindly note that we only employ the best and please do not apply if you are not the best.

SENIOR SALES MANAGERS (LAGOS, KANO, ENUGU & PORT HARCOURT): We are in need of high-performing sales personnel with experience in selling insurance or luxury products; a go-getter and one with an access to the BIG BOYS AND BIG GIRLS. If this description matches your personality, kindly send your CV and three of your best full-length pictures to bsales@sujimotonig.com and use Senior Sales Manager as the subject of the email.



CIVIL/STRUCTURAL ENGINEER (LAGOS): We are also in need of an innovative Civil/Structural engineer, a Nigerian or an expatriate with at least 10 years of SITE experience. To apply, send your CV to best@sujimotonig.com and use Civil/Structural Engineer as the subject of email.

FULL STACK WEB DEVELOPERS (LAGOS): We are looking for a Full Stack Developer, with experience in UI/UX design, with an ability to think outside the box, be creative, be modern and with an appetite for research. As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. Candidates must have at least five years of work experience. Please refer to https://lucreziabysujimoto.com/ or https://leonardobysujimoto.com/ for the level of creativity that will be expected from you upon joining our team. To apply for this position, send your CV and portfolio to comms@sujimotonig.com and use Full Stack Web Developer as the subject of email.

GRAPHIC DESIGNERS (LAGOS): We are in search of high quality, innovative, modern Graphic Designers, who can create magic and suspense and tell a story through their designs. You can refer to @sujimotong @sujimotoinvestment @suji.water on Instagram to check out the quality of our graphics design and if you believe you can beat that, kindly send your CV and portfolio to comms@sujimotonig.com and use Graphic Designer as the subject of email.

VIDEOGRAPHER (LAGOS): We are looking for an organized and creative videographer to work with our creative team to plan, film, and edit video contents that communicates the vision and objectives of Sujimoto. Candidate must have knowledge of motion graphics. Kindly refer to our Instagram handle and YouTube page to see the level of creativity that will be expected from you upon joining our team. To apply for this position, send your CV and portfolio to comms@sujimotonig.com and use Videographer as the subject of email.

If you are interested and feel qualified for any of these positions, come join the winning team for an opportunity of a lifetime, with an organization that recognizes and rewards employee performance, accomplishments and contributions. Sujimoto is the no 1 luxury real estate company in Africa, that prides itself in delivering only the best, and our precepts are sophistication, luxury and diligence. Inferiority is a word that doesn’t exist in our vocabulary and we definitely do not associate ourselves with mediocrity.