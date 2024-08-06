Nigerians have explored several billing methods over years spending over N2.3trn in 2022 only on electricity payment (According to NIBSS) and N3.25trn on airtime/data (Source NCC) but none had anticipated the economic meltdown and market inflation 2024 has met.

This need led to the swift articulation, intense months of development and preparation with a future-forward A.I tools and expert team to design and build an all-in-one bill payment solution called Motobills.

Sujimoto Group, Nigeria’s most celebrated luxury real estate company, known for its luxurious and iconic buildings in affluent neighborhoods in Nigeria has expanded its horizon to address the everyday Nigerians’ struggle with expensive bill rates, poor bill management and increased tariffs by offering the cheapest and most convenient options for bill payment with earning through cashbacks on each payments.

It was an opportunity to differentiate itself in the bill payment industry carving a niche using; the Cheapest Airtime and Data, Best Deals on Flights and Hotels, Easy Utility payments options (electricity, water, disposal), Convenient purchase of Movie ticket and Betting platform top up, Internet and Cable Subscriptions and Other payments such as Government/tuition fees/Charity donations etc.

Motobills is designed with the Nigerian user in mind, offering a suite of unique features that mitigate a fraction of the economic crisis. It ensures the light is kept on at home, through a wide option of electricity bill payments option, and building connections through talk time and internet access at affordable rates— While creating opportunities to earn back through cashback on each payment and rewards, empowering users to do more with less.

7 Fundamental Reasons Why Motobills are the Most Preferred Billing Option.

Cheapest Airtime and Data: Enjoy the most competitive rates for airtime and data, along with cashback rewards on every purchase. With Motobills, you get more value for your money, ensuring that staying connected is never a burden on your wallet.

Rewards That Keep You Coming Back

Every action you take on Motobills is accounted for and rewarded through our loyalty system. These points are calculated on every payment, regardless of bill amount and accumulate over time. Our reward system is structured to give extraordinary rewards to users and these go beyond cash gifts to life essentials. A user could be awarded the latest iphones for their consistent loyalty during the month or don’t be surprised to get a car or millions in cash prize as the best user of the year. Agents are not left out, they are also awarded periodically.

Discounts on Hotels and Flights: Plan your travels with the best rates with Motobills massive discounts. Motobills partners with top travel providers to bring you unbeatable deals, ensuring that your dream vacation is always within reach.

AI Solution: As we advance in the digital age the need to provide an efficient means of payment with smart solutions that offer calculated responses, recommendations to best bill issues and navigation through ways to save money while meeting daily bills.

Unlimited Cashbacks

At Motobills, we believe in rewarding our users. With every transaction, you earn unlimited cashback, turning everyday payments into rewarding experiences. Our cashback program is designed to maximize your savings, offering real value and making every naira count.

Extreme Customer Addiction

Motobills is committed to redefining bill payments in Nigeria through innovation and customer-centric solutions. Our mission is to provide a seamless, secure, and rewarding experience for all users, setting a new standard in the fintech industry. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, ensuring that our platform evolves with your needs.

Easy and Convenient Bill-Payment

The Motobills is an all in one bill payment solution that provides easy, fast and convenient means to pay all bills. Users can easily schedule payments, track transactions and monitor analytics on the platform.

