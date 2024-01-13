For the first time in Nigeria and the entire sub-Saharan Region of Africa, Sujimoto is set to break records with the commencement of the Tallest Residential Building, joining forces with a host of other notable global brands and leading architects from across the world to create a never-seen-before luxury living experience in the upscale neighbourhood of Ikoyi, Banana Island.

The highly anticipated and most talked-about First-of-its-Kind, ‘Vertical City’—the LeonardoBySujimoto, which is designed to wipe out every inch of mediocrity from the Nigerian luxury real estate sector—is set to position the country a century ahead and at the forefront of global innovation.

The iconic $95 million Leonardo waterfront project, with a limited collection of 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom apartments and private villas, brings in an average of 200% return on investment for the investor who understands the secret behind off-plan investment. The project also pays homage to the art and design of the 16th-century Italian Renaissance and sculpture Leonardo Da Vinci, setting the scene for an awe- inspiring architectural marvel and contemporary luxury living experience for all its residences.

Nigeria’s foremost luxury real estate company, Sujimoto Construction, through the Leonardo project, has decided to bring the future into the heart of Ikoyi with this 33-story megastructure that has quickly become a haven for freedom-focused individuals and savvy investors who share values of modern solutions and innovative living experiences, which the project captures while setting a record of many firsts to its name.

The Iconic Building with Many First Records

Cocooned in the safe haven of Banana Island, Nigeria’s most exquisite address, home to the 1% of the 1% ultra-rich in society, the extravagant Leonardo building comes with an array of world-class features and exceptional facilities. 1st building in Nigeria with a unique Krion façade wall cladding; 1st building with 48 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations; 1st building with a Virtual Indoor Golf bar; 1st building with a standard IMAX cinema; 1st building with 6 temperature-regulated swimming pools.

The First residential building with two (2) 5-star culinary experience, 1st building that will offend every form of Mediocrity with FENDI. The first high-rise residential building in Nigeria with a Helipad that allows HNI’s to shuttle through the sky at ease, raising the standard of the Leonardo so high that it competes with the very best of buildings in Paris, New York, London, and Miami.

Nigeria’s First Residential Building with a Helipad- LeonardoBySujimoto

Nigeria’s 1st residential building with a ‘Building Management System’ (BMS) and full home automation that covers every unit of the 35-storey. When completed, this elite development will be the perfect address to experience true luxury living and an exclusive lifestyle.

The GMD of Sujimoto Group and brainchild of the iconic Leonardo Project, Dr. Olasijibomi Ogundele, hinted to newsmen recently at the company’s headquarters in Ikoyi during an end-of-year media briefing, stating the vast opportunity the project presents to Nigeria as a country, as well as Sujimoto’s massive plans that cut across various other sectors ahead of 2024.

The Leonardo project, which is currently in the pile testing stage at about 80% completion, is a record- breaking structure that will sit on approximately 327 piles of 900 diameters each, going 50 m (164 ft) deep, taller than Ocean Parade, costing Sujimoto approximately N9.2 billion for piling and foundation. According to Sujimoto, the reinforced concrete pile is the longest span length used in the sub-Saharan region, with a guarantee that the building will stand for the next 100 years.

Dr. Ogundele maintained that there is a high level of conviction about the quality of the project. In his words, “To ensure we stand by our words, we have engaged the best structural engineers in the world, sieving through the top 3 and bringing onboard Harrop, one of the best globally. For the next 100 years, you are guaranteed that the Leonardo shall remain standing.”

When fully completed, the Leonardo will provide its residents with lifetime access to the best-in-class features and facilities, from the award-winning Porcelanosa by Zaha Hadid Sanitary Wares, to the Rolls- Royce of home automation Crestron, a Creche to raise future champions, and the kiddies’ temperature- controlled swimming pool. The LeonardoBySujimoto supersedes every investment in terms of ROI.

‘There is no limit to luxury in the Leonardo; today, we have broken the scale of what makes up Ultra Exclusive Living, designed for the 1% of the 1%, shattering rules for a new form of luxury living for our esteemed customers, Dr. Ogundele added.

With 2 top celebrity chef restaurants, a large game arcade, as well as a virtual golf bar with 2500 golf courses designed by SkyTrak and a private boat club membership, the Leonardo creates a unique backdrop for an unrivalled luxury living experience positioned at the front row of comfort and unmatched hospitality.

The best part of this grandeur is that the Leonardo currently offers a 25% discount on select numbers of units with a buyback option in 3 years and a high yield return on investment upon completion. This opens

up a unique opportunity to enjoy unparalleled standards, intuitive service, and expert property management accessible to all residents.

As for interested investors, Dr. Ogundele hinted that coming onboard early will give serious investors a strong pricing competitive advantage, on which they will be saving about 40% above market value. In his words, “I am sure you are aware that the media space is filled with thousands of empty apartments in Ikoyi and Banana Island, but most of our projects are sold out for two reasons: first, we realised that many developers put immediate gratification above value creation, so we made it a philosophy to put QUALITY at the foundation of who we are, so clients could see great quality, not only in finishing but in the way we go the extra mile in delivering luxury.

“Second is value: It is essential for us to have a great pricing point; we put customer satisfaction first and give early investors a strong competitive pricing point. Today, smart investors who bought the Lucrezia off-plan for approximately $850k are refusing to sell at $3 million, with an over 350% ROI in less than 2 and half years.”

Investors and prospective homebuyers can expect to earn over 300% ROI in the next 2 years by purchasing the 3-bedroom apartments at the Leonardo waterfront property. Currently listed at a 25% discounted price of $750k, these apartments will be sold for $1.5 million during construction and $2.5 million upon completion.

Promising serious rewards for referral agents who may be willing to engage, Dr. Ogundele assured that, as a company, Sujimoto will keep to its promise of rewarding agents who refer buyers. “We gave out over 1 billion naira in commission to people who referred customers to us in our almost concluded and SOLD- OUT Lucrezia project. When you refer a client to buy the LeonardoBySujimoto, you can make up to 100 million naira in commission, and if you are lucky, we can even fly you to your favourite destination, the Maldives, or a holiday in any country of your choice. All our referral agents can attest to the joy Sujimoto deposited in their bank accounts after each deal was closed,” said Dr. Ogundele.

Each unit at the Leonardo will receive 2-4 parking spaces, providing residents with ample parking and guaranteed security for their treasured vehicles. The Leonardo apartments come with two maid rooms to enable clients to avoid unnecessary problems with housekeeping and maids.

Highlighting the pace at which investors have shown interest, Dr. Ogundele noted that only 3 units are left of the first batch of 6 units put up on the Leonardo discount recently released, stating, “Immediately we sell this off, we shall close sales and start selling again when the building stands, and of course, the prices should have gone up 30%.”

“No other real estate company in Nigeria currently does this. It is in our DNA to go the extra mile to satisfy our clients. Furthermore, Dr. Ogundele states that the Leonardo offers a payment plan and a highly flexible payment structure that enables investors to distribute their payments over the next 24–30 months, which is also linked to milestones.

From 2024, with numerous ambitious projects in the pipeline, Sujimoto has set its mark on creating an unprecedented impact across its five (5) core pillars of operations, which include Real Estate, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Fintech, and Agriculture. The multi-million-dollar projects include the $260 million Sujimoto Twin Towers (the tallest twin tower in Africa) and the 220-key “S-Hotels,” a luxury hotel brand that draws inspiration from African design and offers a unique experience similar to that of the Four Seasons hotel.

Also, the Sujimoto Tower, a 3-in-1 commercial space, a first of its kind in Nigeria, shall have a boutique mini-mall, residences, approximately 20,000 m2 of office space, 260 suites of hotel rooms, an international standard gym, a rooftop pool, and a lounge. The Sujimoto Farm Estate Project- a state-of- the-art rice mill and farm set on 20,000 hectares of land across the nation. The Motopay Project -the fastest and most secure payment solution that connects people and provides access to an affordable shopping experience.

The LeonardoBySujimoto project has already sold out over 50% of its units and has a very strict KYC to ensure it attracts and brings in only one type of clientele. However, to own a 1, 2, 3, or 4 bedrooms of the LeonardoBySujimoto, kindly contact Hillary on 08098521646 or Vanessa on 08091243555, and they’ll provide you with the details and requirements of what it takes to own a piece of the Leonardo.

With numerous ground-breaking projects and audacious plans within the next chapter for the luxury real estate behemoth, Sujimoto’s business profile, built on the tenacity, passion, and unwavering vision of the management of the group, has thus positioning Sujimoto as the company to look out for not only in 2024 but in the next five years.

