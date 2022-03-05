The third batch of Nigerian evacuees who left Budapest, Hungary safely arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Saturday morning via images posted on its Twitter account, stating that the evacuees arrived by 11:50pm on Friday.

This comes after the second batch had arrived in another flight a few hours earlier.

What NIDCOM is saying about the arrivals

NIDCOM first stated that “the second batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6:30pm local time from Warsaw, Poland.”

Later, it announced that “the third batch of Nigerians from Ukraine arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 11:50pm local time from Budapest, Hungary.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that the first batch of the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja from Romania on Friday morning.

The Nigerian Government had earlier ordered the services of indigenous carriers Air Peace and Max Air to airlift Nigerians from countries on Ukraine’s borders.

This comes after Nairametrics reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved $8.5 million to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, for the immediate evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

The government had earlier noted that only those who have been documented by the Nigerian embassies would be eligible for evacuation as those yet to register for the exercise are advised to do so.