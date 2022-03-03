The Nigerian Government has announced that only those who have been documented by the Nigerian embassies would be eligible for evacuation.

This was disclosed on Wednesday evening in a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The ministry also announced that anyone without a passport would be given an Emergency Travel Certificate.

What the ministry is saying about evacuation

The Ministry said in the statement, “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform that arrangements are being concluded for the evacuation of the first batch of Nigerian Nationals willing to return home via, Romania, Poland and Hungary.

“Intending evacuees should kindly note that only persons documented with the Nigerian Embassies will be eligible for evacuation. Consequently, those yet to register for the exercise are advised to do so. It is a mandatory requirement.”

The ministry said Nigerians without passports will be issued an Emergency Travel Certificate to enable them travel back home,

This comes as the Ministry had earlier stated that so far it had registered 650 persons in Hungary, 350 in Poland, 940 in Romania and 150 in Slovakia, adding that the first batch would arrive on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, for the immediate evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

The minister said that the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include – Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

Two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air are expected to carry out the evacuation exercise.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada said all agencies are fully resourced to ensure that aircraft leave on Wednesday to begin the evacuation. They noted that the flights will embark on a number of shifts until the process is complete.