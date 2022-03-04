The first batch of Nigerian evacuees who left Bucharest, Romania safely arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Friday morning via images posted on its Twitter account.

According to the government agency, the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am.

What you should know

NIDCOM had earlier announced that stranded Nigerians in Ukraine were about to take off from Bucharest, Romania en route Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja today, 03/02/2022 with an expected arrival of 0400 am local time on 04/03/2022.

The Nigerian Government had earlier ordered the services of indigenous carriers Air Peace and Max Air to airlift Nigerians from countries on Ukraine’s borders.

Reacting to the safe arrival of the evacuees, Abike Dabiri, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, said, “To God be the glory Max Air Evacuation flight VM602 from Bucharest touched down in Abuja”

The government had earlier noted that only those who have been documented by the Nigerian embassies would be eligible for evacuation as those yet to register for the exercise are advised to do so. It is a mandatory requirement.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million to the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development, for the immediate evacuation of over 5,000 (registered and unregistered) Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

FG said that the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include – Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania, as two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air are expected to carry out the evacuation exercise.