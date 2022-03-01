Instagram has said it is looking to back out in its support for in-stream video ads, previously known as IGTV ads as it focuses on Reels to help creators earn from their passion.

On its blog post, it stated that creators that are actively monetising with in-stream video ads will receive a temporary monthly payment based on recent earnings.

According to Instagram, the development is in a bid to invest in simplifying its video format making it even easier to create and watch video on Instagram as it is with reels.

What Instagram is saying

The company said, “Video is a huge part of why people enjoy Instagram, and we love how our creator community uses it to express themselves, collaborate with others, and connect with their followers. Reels continues to be a growing and important part of Instagram and we are excited to invest even more in this format.”

It also added that it is looking to roll out several product update coming this march including invest in helping creators earn through a portfolio of monetization options across Meta.

It said, “As part of our efforts to make video as simple as possible to discover and create, we will no longer be supporting our standalone app for IGTV. Instead, we will focus on having all video on the main Instagram app. We believe that this makes it easier for people to have all of these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.”