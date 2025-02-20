Instagram has announced new features to its direct messaging (DM) system, including message translation tools, music sharing, scheduled messages, pinned content, and group chat QR codes,

The latest update aims to enhance the user experience and position Instagram’s messaging capabilities as a strong alternative to popular platforms like Apple’s iMessage and other third-party messaging apps.

“We’re introducing message translation, music stickers, scheduled messages, pinned content and group chat QR codes to make it even easier to connect with people over DMs,” Instagram stated

According to Instagram, these features will be available globally to both iOS and Android users, with web access expected to follow later.

New enhancements

Message translation: Instagram introduced a feature allowing users to translate messages within their DMs. Instagram confirmed that, at launch, the tool will support 99 languages, making it easier for users to communicate across different linguistic backgrounds.

Users can access this by holding down on a message and tapping “Translate.”

: Users can now share 30-second music previews in chats. “You can now share songs with the people you’re chatting with, without leaving your DMs,” Instagram stated. Scheduled messages: The platform has added a scheduling feature that enables users to send messages at a predetermined time.

“To schedule a message, type your text message and hold down on the send button. Select the date and time that your message will be sent,” Instagram explained.

: Users can now pin specific messages, images, memes, or Reels within a chat. Instagram noted, “Now, you can pin specific messages to the top of any 1:1 or group chat to make it even easier to coordinate, connect with your friends or revisit content that makes you laugh every time.” Group chat QR codes: Instagram now allows users to generate and share QR codes for group chats.

Users can generate an invite link within a chat and select the “QR Code” option to create a scannable code. This QR code can be shared live, via the built-in share sheet, or saved as an image for future use.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Instagram rolled out Teen Accounts, which is specifically built to protect under-18 users by limiting who can contact them and the content they see to address growing concerns about the negative effects of social media on teenagers.

In addition, it has also introduced a new feature allowing users, particularly teens, to reset their content recommendations across Feed, Explore, and Reels in efforts to offer safer, more personalized, and age-appropriate experiences on the platform.

The feature allows users to clear their recommended content providing a fresh start in curating their feed. Once reset, recommendations will gradually personalize again based on user interactions. Users will also have the option to review and unfollow accounts that no longer align with their interests.