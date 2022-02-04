The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 11 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,279.92 points, to reflect a decline of 0.11% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.68%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N26.88 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 4th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.48 trillion from N25.50 trillion in the previous trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as SCOA led 18 gainers, and 24 losers topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,563.48base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

SCOA up +9.65% to close at N1.25

LIVINGTRUST up +8.77% to close at N1.24

JAIZBANK up +5.97% to close at N0.71

GUINEAINS up +4.76% to close at N2.02

CHAMPION up +4.76% to close at N0.22

NGX Top ASI losers

PRESCO down – 10.00% to close at N94.50

NEM down – 9.76% to close at N3.33

INTBREW down – 9.40% to close at N5.30

UPL down – 5.66% to close at N2.50

CHAMS down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 24,854,232

RTBRISCOE – 23,614,073

TRANSCORP – 16,392,551

CHAMS – 15,236,118

COURTVILLE – 12,919,999

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – 569,471,126.30

GTCO – 341,727,250.00

NGXGROUP – 308,008,695.35

ZENITHBANK – 157,844,378.75

MTNN – 145,910,856.00

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 18 gainers were surpassed by 24 losers.