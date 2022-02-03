Mafab Communications Limited has been listed by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) as one of the companies that have paid their licence fees under the Individual service licence category.

This was announced on the NCC website and dated February 1. 2022. As stated on the NCC website, Mafab and others paid their licence fees in full and have collected licence documents for the respective telecommunications undertaking before the era of reclassification of Licences into Class and Individual licences.

Mafab’s licence, which is in the individual category, became operational on November 1, 2020 and is to expire on October 31, 2030 as listed by NCC.

Recall the company was awarded a slot for the 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) Fifth Generation (5G) technology spectrum after emerging as one of the winners of the auction held by NCC.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that the NCC announced the approval of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Networks Ltd and Mafab Communications Ltd., as qualified bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) spectrum auction.

It was also reported that the Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) and Mafab Communications Limited were both been awarded the slots for the 3.5 gigahertz (Ghz) Fifth Generation (5G) Technology spectrum as they emerged winners of the auction by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

The auctioning was organised on November 13, 2021 by NCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

In the assignment stage, two slots of 100MHzTDD available at 3.5GHz band were for bidding to support the delivery of broadband services for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

The bidders which were Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), Airtel Nigeria and MAFAB Communications ended at the Main stage, dropping down to two bidders of which MAFAB and MTN emerged winners.

What you should know

An Individual Licence is a type of authorization in which the terms, conditions and obligations, scope and limitations are specific to the service being provided. Process of licensing can take the form of Auction, “First Come First Served”, “Beauty Contest” or a standard administrative procedure, etc.

is a type of general authorization in which the terms and conditions/obligations are common to all license holders. Requires only registration with the Commission for applicants to commence operation. Mafab Communications was incorporated on July 8, 2020 and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.