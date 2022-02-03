The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the list of 28 companies that took home N23.2 billion from the first cycle of the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP).

The list was released on the CBN official website.

Mr. Godwin Emefiele while speaking at the launch of the 100 for 100 Policy for Production and Productivity (PPP), in Abuja on the 31st of January said the ultimate goal of the policy is to reverse the nation’s reliance on imports by creating an ecosystem that targets and supports the right companies and projects.

What you should know

For the next cycle of loans, the 100 for 100 policy program started on February 1, 2021.

According to the CBN boss, these projects will produce close to $125.8 billion in foreign money and over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across all sectors of the economy.

Beginning in November 2021, 100 qualifying enterprises in priority sectors would be chosen to receive funding from the apex bank every 100 days, according to Emefiele. The PPP endeavour is expected to assist agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, services, trade-related infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Speaking recently at an event, Emefiele said 28 enterprises were identified qualified and selected for finance, with projects totalling N23.2 billion. He went on to say that the scheme would provide low-cost finance to both new and current productive ventures.

List of recipient companies of CBN’s 100 for 100 loan

100 for 100 approved applications as at January 28, 2022:

UCIKO Nig LTD Springfield Agro Limited Jeokol Farm Limited Diamond Super Sacks LTD Mecure Healthcare Juddy Bolema Industries Limited Vital Products PLC Lamb Ranches Limited Harvest Feed & Agro Processing LTD Transnational Green Pastures LTD Wewood Limited Lanre Shittu Motors Pally Agro Products LTD RotoPrint Limited Premier Seed Nigeria LTD Jubaili Agrotec Food Solutions Livestock Limited Summit Health Care Aikson Global ASS LTD Metal World Recycling Ltd Reliance Chemical Products Limited Sonhart Investment Ltd Taraba Farms Limited Crutech Consultancy Services Limited Lofeta Global Merchants Company Limited Sarsoli Industrial Company Limited J.O.F. Nigeria Limited Salient Industries LTD

To see the complete list of beneficiaries, banks, loan amount, sector, loan purpose, and location of companies, please download here. 100 for 100 Approved list

Download (PDF, 152KB)