An independent fan-led Committee set up by British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson after the failed implementation of the European Super League, has recommended an independent regulator to tackle possible “existential crisis” in English football.

This was disclosed in a statement by a Conservative member of Parliament, Tracey Crouch after the committee’s investigation according to Bloomberg.

The independent review was set up by Boris Johnson in April after the Super League fallout.

“The dangers facing many clubs across the country are very real, with their futures precarious and dependent in most cases on the willingness and continuing ability of owners to fund significant losses,” Crouch warned.

Crouch added that potential risks facing top Premier League Clubs include a lack of coordination from the current management structure. He also cited the failure of collaboration and efficacy, as nobody exists to regulate them properly.

She added that a proper independent regulator could impose cost controls, financial regulation and “real time” monitoring. Crouch added that a strong case for reform is needed across England’s football pyramid, adding that the failed Super League plan may have “jeopardized the future of the English football pyramid”.

The panel is expected to produce its final recommendations in the coming weeks.

What you should know

In early April, plans for a European Super League to be funded by the US investment bank, JP Morgan Chase, was announced to the mixed reactions of football fans and stakeholders.

The founding members of the Super League were to include AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Days later, Nairametrics reported that English clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham) withdrew from the breakaway European Super League following protests, and furious condemnations from the footballing community including football’s governing bodies.

Their announcement to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League came just 48 hours after their initial announcement to join the breakaway competition. Manchester City were the first club to announce their withdrawal followed by Chelsea and the remaining four; Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham followed suit.