A £250 million yearly payout too hot to handle for Europe’s biggest clubs
UEFA has vehemently opposed the competition, which would obviously threaten the popularity and relevance of its own flagship competitions.
The football world was stunned late on Sunday evening when the European Super League announced its formation, with 12 teams from 3 European nations, namely England, Spain, and Italy confirming their participation, with no representatives from Germany and France.
The founding teams are AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Three more teams will announce their participation before the end of the season while there will be 5 slots for qualifying teams.
The clubs will play midweek fixtures while continuing to play in their national leagues.
The ESL: A background
The competitive nature of the leagues around Europe has meant that a number of top teams miss out on playing in the Champions League, thereby affecting their finances, as well as the ability to attract top talent. Teams such as Arsenal and AC Milan, will mostly benefit from this, as they have been out of Europe’s top competition for a while, although they are European superpower teams.
The ESL offers a lucrative incentive: they won’t need to worry about qualification, which means that income is almost guaranteed. The Super League also offers a chance of regularly playing against the best teams on the continent, which will offer timely reminders on the gaps to the best teams, and also showcase in real time what needs to be done to close this gap.
Different schools of thought
The formation of the European Super League has been met with a lot of criticism by different sections of the football world, namely fans, pundits, the press, former players, as well as other stakeholders. The argument is that it favours the big clubs who will permanently be at the top table regardless of their final league positions.
The other condemnation is that it takes away the excitement many small clubs enjoy from testing their might against the big teams. Gone will be the archetypal fixtures of “good” vs evil”, a scenario in which a modest club through sheer financial prudence can test itself against teams who have oligarchs in charge with an almost inexhaustible pool of resources.
UEFA’s stance
UEFA released a strongly worded statement about its opposition to the competition, which would obviously threaten the popularity and relevance of its own flagship competitions, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. A part of its statement, also signed by the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, reads, “If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.”
What the clubs stand to benefit
In its inaugural statement, the ESL said that the new tournament would provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football, as well as include uncapped solidarity payments, which would be substantially higher than those in the current European competition.
Although the amount was not specified, it is believed that the amount will be expected to be in excess of €10bn (£8.6bn) during the “initial commitment period.” The founding clubs have also been promised a further €3.5bn (£3bn) for founding clubs to “support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.” The Covid-19 pandemic affected the revenues of major European teams who rely on matchday revenues to augment other income streams.
The potential TV rights from the ESL is also an attractive proposition, as it hopes to generate €4bn (£3.5bn) annually from broadcasters, with the founding clubs taking the greatest slice.
According to SkySports News reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, the European teams which make between £50-70 million a year from playing in the UEFA Champions League could be making as much as £250 million a year in the European Super League.
Final Thoughts
It is believed that the European Super League will not see the light of day due to stiff opposition from different quarters, but the groundworks have been laid already. If UEFA doesn’t try to make the big teams, who are the top draw of the competition, they would just become more disgruntled. It might not happen now, but it would, eventually. The incentives are too many to gloss over.
Jose Mourinho to earn £16m From Tottenham sack
This means the Portuguese manager will now have earned a total of £79million from just being sacked throughout his entire career.
English top-flight club, Tottenham Hotspur announced its decision to relieve Jose Mourinho from his managerial duties and his coaching staff which includes Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra. He was sacked 17 months into a three-and-a-half-year contract.
Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy said the following in an official statement from the club: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”
The club’s recent poor run of form is the major reason behind his sack. It was also reported that he had lost the dressing room. Tottenham Hotspur has suffered three defeats in their last six games and was also eliminated from the Europa League this season by Dynamo Zagreb after a comfortable 2-0 home lead in the first leg of the game.
When rumours were all over regarding Jose Mourinho being relieved of his managerial duties, it was said that his compensation fee will be too much for the club to afford. According to The Independent, it is understood that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager will receive a £16m compensation fee.
This means the Portuguese manager will now have earned a total of £79million from just being sacked throughout his entire career.
Mourinho received a compensation fee of £18m from Chelsea when he was sacked in 2007, which is five years before he also received a £17.5m payoff to leave Spanish giants, Real Madrid.
Mourinho was appointed as Chelsea’s manager again, he received £12.5m from the Blues when he left the Blues for the second time in 2015. He also earned £15m from Manchester United when he was sacked in December 2018. He will also receive £16m from today’s sack from Tottenham Hotspur.
Business
JP Morgan backs Super League breakout, Manchester United shares trend bullish
JP Morgan Chase intends to fund the top-tier super league with an initial €3.5 million investment.
JP Morgan Chase, a US investment bank, announced on Monday that it is funding the new season of the breakout league, the European Super League in a €4 billion ($4.8 billion) bet.
The investment bank giant intends to fund the top-tier super league with an initial €3.5 million investment, a figure that will total €4 billion after additional payments and expenses.
JP Morgan’s links to sport deals goes all the way back to 2003 when it advised the American Glazer family on its purchase of the English Premiership side, Manchester United FC. It went on to work on the club’s initial public offering almost a decade later. Coincidentally, Ed Woodward, the vice-chairman of Manchester United, one of Europe’s top clubs to have signed up to the league, is a former JPMorgan banker.
Manchester United shares has trended bullish with an increase of (+0.062%) since the announcement of the Super League.
Soccer officials, fan clubs, and lawmakers from all over Europe have slammed the breakaway. The proposals have been condemned by French President, Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as well as the main European domestic leagues and football federations.
As a result of the breakout, UEFA has barred them from competing in all other domestic, European, or international competition, and their players could be refused the right to represent their countries.
The Super League shared apprehension about taking defensive measures to defend themselves from such a negative response, which would jeopardize not only the funding pledge under the JP Morgan financial grant, but also the Super League’s reputation. As a result, Super League Company has filed a motion with the appropriate courts to ensure that the Competition is established and operated in compliance with applicable laws.
Breakaway challenges in the Champions League, Europe’s top club competition, have in the past resulted in compromises between UEFA and the major clubs over the structure and income sharing. However, this is the first time the richest clubs have gone past challenges, unveiling clear proposals to create a competing rivalry and establishing a separate league that they own.
The Super League stated that they hoped to have 15 founding partners and a 20-team league with five additional clubs qualifying per season, and that they will begin playing as soon as possible. The 15 teams will now share €3.5 billion ($4.21 billion) to spend on infrastructure and rehabilitation from the COVID-19 pandemic by a private corporation that will own the league.
