JP Morgan backs Super League breakout, Manchester United shares trend bullish
JP Morgan Chase intends to fund the top-tier super league with an initial €3.5 million investment.
JP Morgan Chase, a US investment bank, announced on Monday that it is funding the new season of the breakout league, the European Super League in a €4 billion ($4.8 billion) bet.
The investment bank giant intends to fund the top-tier super league with an initial €3.5 million investment, a figure that will total €4 billion after additional payments and expenses.
JP Morgan’s links to sport deals goes all the way back to 2003 when it advised the American Glazer family on its purchase of the English Premiership side, Manchester United FC. It went on to work on the club’s initial public offering almost a decade later. Coincidentally, Ed Woodward, the vice-chairman of Manchester United, one of Europe’s top clubs to have signed up to the league, is a former JPMorgan banker.
Manchester United shares has trended bullish with an increase of (+0.062%) since the announcement of the Super League.
Soccer officials, fan clubs, and lawmakers from all over Europe have slammed the breakaway. The proposals have been condemned by French President, Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as well as the main European domestic leagues and football federations.
As a result of the breakout, UEFA has barred them from competing in all other domestic, European, or international competition, and their players could be refused the right to represent their countries.
The Super League shared apprehension about taking defensive measures to defend themselves from such a negative response, which would jeopardize not only the funding pledge under the JP Morgan financial grant, but also the Super League’s reputation. As a result, Super League Company has filed a motion with the appropriate courts to ensure that the Competition is established and operated in compliance with applicable laws.
Breakaway challenges in the Champions League, Europe’s top club competition, have in the past resulted in compromises between UEFA and the major clubs over the structure and income sharing. However, this is the first time the richest clubs have gone past challenges, unveiling clear proposals to create a competing rivalry and establishing a separate league that they own.
The Super League stated that they hoped to have 15 founding partners and a 20-team league with five additional clubs qualifying per season, and that they will begin playing as soon as possible. The 15 teams will now share €3.5 billion ($4.21 billion) to spend on infrastructure and rehabilitation from the COVID-19 pandemic by a private corporation that will own the league.
Lagos to close Opebi road, Ikeja, for construction works
Opebi Road in Ikeja axis of Lagos State will be shutdown for 2 weekends for the construction of the Collector Drain.
The Lagos State Government has announced the partial shutdown of Opebi Road in Ikeja for 2 weekends, starting from Friday, April 23, 2021, to Sunday, April 25, 2021, and Friday, April 30, 2021, to Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The closure is for the next stage of construction of the Collector Drain for the purpose of de-flooding that corridor for the period.
This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday, April 19, 2021, who noted that the next phase which has been indicated as the final stage by the contractor would require the introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.
Oladeinde explained that the first part of the culvert construction will start next Friday night, April 23 and would be completed on Sunday, April 25, 2021, while the second and final part will start on Friday, April 30, 2021, and would be completed on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The Commissioner also disclosed that the lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter-flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles to access their desired destinations.
He assured that traffic management personnel will be on ground to manage movement during this period while soliciting for the cooperation of motorists to minimize inconveniences during the course of the construction period.
Oladeinde also appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the axis to ease the traffic situation and enhance vehicular movement during this period.
Why this matters
The massive road rehabilitation which is being executed by the Lagos State Government is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda which ensures the upgrading of infrastructure across the state.
This is even more important as we get into the rainy season with potential flooding problems. It will also help to improve the traffic situation in the state.
Roads take up 60% of Lagos capital expenditure yearly – Sanwo-Olu
The Governor cited that fixing road infrastructure is important as Lagos State has over 10,000 roads.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that road construction and maintenance is 60% of the Sate’s capital expenditure every year, citing that fixing road infrastructure is important as the state has over 10,000 roads.
The Governor disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“Infrastructure in terms of roads is critical to us, if you take Lagos West, right now we have just awarded the old Navy town road in Ojo and other notorious heavy traffic roads,” he said.
READ: Sanwo-Olu flags off Red line rail project as Lagos compensates property owners
“Around Lagos East, we are doing similar projects at the same time, also at Lagos Central in Ikoyi, which are brand new roads with drainages everywhere. That’s what the citizens needs, we are also focusing on regional roads and also internal roads.
Lagos has over 10,000 roads, it’s huge for us, its a work in progress but we need to be very strategic, we are looking at roads that can be used for commuting and connecting communities.
We must continue fixing roads, it is always about 55-60% of our capital expenditure every year,” he added.
READ: Nigeria spends N29 trillion on recurrent (non-debt) expenditure in last 10 years
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Lagos State announced that it will increase infrastructure spending in 2021 to 60% of its budget, in a bid to repair damages inflicted by hoodlums in October following the EndSARS protests.
- Also, the National Bureau of Statistics recently revealed that Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue of N418.99 billion, accounting for 32.1% of the total; followed by Rivers State with N117.19 billion.
