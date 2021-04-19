Cryptocurrency
Bank of England considers digital currency
If approved, the digital currency would exist alongside other payment options, rather than replacing them.
The UK government and the Bank of England are taking landmark steps towards the creation of a central bank digital currency, joining other nations that include China and Bahamas in the digital currency drive.
A press release issued on the government’s website announced the creation of a body with the mandate to coordinate on the possibility of a Bank of England-issued digital money for use by households and businesses.
If approved, the digital currency would exist alongside other payment options, rather than replace them.
READ: Bank of Canada quickens up its digital currency launch
Speaking at Fintech Week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak spoke on the initiatives put in place with regulatory support and structural reforms toward the British drive on a central bank digital currency.
Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:
“Our vision is for a more open, greener, and more technologically advanced financial services sector. The UK is already known for being at the forefront of innovation, but we need to go further. The steps I’ve outlined today, to boost growing fintechs push the boundaries of digital finance and make our financial markets more efficient, will propel us forward. And if we can capture the extraordinary potential of technology, we’ll cement the UK’s position as the world’s pre-eminent financial centre.
A new Taskforce, bringing together HM Treasury and the Bank of England, will be established to explore a possible UK central bank digital currency (CBDC).
READ: U.S Central Bank leader says no rush into crypto dollar
Two new forums will also be established to engage technical experts and key stakeholders (including financial institutions, merchants, business users, civil society groups, and consumers) through the process.”
A digital currency is a cash balance recorded electronically on a store value card or other physical devices, which could someday replace the physical notes of the British pound or Naira, for instance.
Digital currencies can be decentralized, a situation where the control over cash supply can come from diverse sources. Digital currencies can also be centralized, a situation where there is a midpoint of control over cash supply, just like the way central banks work.
READ: Crypto crash: 3 major risks involved in investing in Crypto
The U.S government is also considering a framework for creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, which would be mined through the blockchain protocol, transferred between users, and recorded in a public ledger.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto crash: 3 major risks involved in investing in Crypto
Altcoins like Etherium, XRP, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Litecoin all lost significant value in yesterday’s crash.
Yesterday, a sudden crash in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reminded everyone of the nature of risk involved in investing in crypto assets.
According to an earlier Nairametrics report, altcoins like Etherium, XRP, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Litecoin all lost significant value and this loss may not have been unconnected with recent announcements from the US, UK, and Turkish Governments seeking to look into the use of cryptos for money laundering activities and in the case of Turkey, its controllability by the central bank.
Overall, here are 3 major risks associated with investing in cryptos.
READ: Crypto market surges above $2 trillion, as Bitcoin stages a huge comeback above $60,500
Volatility
Cryptocurrency prices fluctuate arbitrarily, having no intrinsic value. They are strictly digital assets that are neither backed by a physical commodity or currency. Their value is determined by how much people want or don’t want them.
If there is a sudden increase in demand for a particular cryptocurrency, its price goes up. In the same manner, if for any reason most people decide to start selling off a particular cryptocurrency, its price drops instantly. The fact that there is no authorized or recognized regulatory body for all of this makes the matter worse and increases the risk of Market Manipulation. What this simply means is that there is no investor protection.
READ: Why Bitcoin might likely hit $100,000 soon
Storage
After acquiring or investing in cryptocurrencies, there is the small problem of where to safely store them. Unlike traditional money or shares which can be easily stored in banks or with stockbrokers, crypto traders have limited options and digital wallets remain the most widely adopted storage method.
However, a recent study by Chainalysis, a data company, estimated that about 20% of cryptos are either lost or stuck in digital wallets due to the challenges of forgotten passwords. This was reported by Yahoo Finance’s UK reporter Oscar William-Grut. According to the reporter, this adds up to about $140bn worth of crypto investment tied up in inaccessible digital wallets.
READ: Dogecoin hits a new milestone, surges by 54%
Fraud and hacks
This is without a doubt the biggest challenge facing Nigerian cryptocurrency investors. The likelihood of getting swindled in the Nigerian crypto market is quite high with so many fraudulent elements posing as cryptocurrency exchange markets.
There is no regulatory oversight and 95% of the transactions on the cryptocurrency market are done online. According to Yahoo Finance UK, about half a billion dollars was lost last year through hack attacks targeted on Crypto Exchange companies.
READ: Cryptocurrency: Experts task SEC to issue guidelines for trading
What you should know
Everything that has value always comes with its associated risk. While cryptocurrency still remains a smart bet, it is important to have the above risks in mind while investing.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin bulls fights back, but jittery signs remain
Such report still casts a dark cloud over Bitcoin as almost $1.4 billion of longs were liquidated across major exchanges within an hour.
Bitcoin Bulls fired back strongly regaining about $5,000 for the day after dropping as low as $51,000 amid growing report the U.S Treasury was clamping down on cryptocurrencies.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $56,903.06 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $76 billion. Bitcoin is up 1.15% for the day.
Anthony Scaramucci, a highly revered hedge fund manager spoke via CNBC Squawk Box program on the geopolitical risks Bitcoin faces amid its current ban in Turkey, Europe’s fast-emerging economy.
READ: Why Bitcoin could triple in value annually
“I do understand the fact that these sovereign wealth funds and so forth are not ready yet. You saw what’s going on in Turkey. They made an announcement that they’re banning the use of crypto in the country of Turkey.
That could happen in other places where the currencies are unstable, and they don’t want this introduction of Bitcoin to be a source of trading for their citizens. They feel that it will take policy away from their central banking community and the politicians.”
Such report still casts a dark cloud over Bitcoin as almost $1.4 billion of longs were liquidated across major exchanges within an hour.
READ: 1 Bitcoin will buy you a house in Nigeria’s rich suburb
Almost $1.4B (!) of longs liquidated across major exchanges within an hour. Ouch.#Bitcoin
Chart: https://t.co/SlzS0KjFbG pic.twitter.com/etvZMLTCxo
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) April 18, 2021
Just recently Turkey’s Apex Bank disclosed that crypto assets were excessively volatile and can be used for money laundering activities. The central bank also stated that such instruments were “neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority.”
Recall also that a growing number of Nigerian senators had many weeks ago discounted the use of bitcoin at the National Assembly on the bias that it erodes the value and use of the naira.
READ: Ripple scores early legal victory, XRP breaks above $1 for first time in 3 years
A significant number of Nigerians are holding the flagship crypto to hedge against systemic inflation and the difficulties in accessing foreign currencies, amid Nigeria’s central bank ban on Crypto transactions within the Nigerian financial ecosystem.
The futuristic price of the flagship crypto also strongly depends on the holding capacity of institutional investors with about 2% of crypto accounts controlling most of the available supply according to researcher Flipside Crypto.
This further means that just one whale could have an overbearing impact on the relatively young financial asset class.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Guinea Insurance Plc reports a loss of N142.13 million in 9M 2020.
- Unilever Nigeria Plc set to hold Annual General Meeting on 6th of May.
- UBA Plc posts profit after tax of N38.16 billion in Q1 2021.
- PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc appoints Ifueko Okauru as Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Chams Plc announces the appointment of Patricia Duru as new CFO