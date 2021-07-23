Softcom has announced that the launch of new intuitive solutions and initiatives the company has built to accelerate inclusion and growth for Africans will be happening on Day X: July 29, 2021.

The company states that it has thoroughly examined the state of society and what sustainable growth looks like for people and businesses and has designed products and platforms focusing on unlocking the inherent potential that exists in every individual.

Day X will expose us to an ecosystem of tools that will empower business owners to sell better, sell more, identify people, control their money and make better decisions. Initiatives and platforms have also been designed with the entrepreneur to enable ambitious and early-stage businesses to position themselves for rapid growth.

Softcom’s also states that its crucial strategy is to make these human-centred solutions accessible to all entrepreneurs who are dreamers and those who have begun to take action. This ability to deliver value and innovation of active or passive entrepreneurs within any society will ultimately contribute to its people and businesses’ collective growth and advancement.

In his newly released letter to the public, Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom X, wrote;

”Our ultimate goal is to create an open world with equitable access to intuitive solutions that address the most basic human needs and by doing so enable societal development, business growth and human prosperity.”

Day X will provide answers to questions entrepreneurs ask, no matter the size of their ambition and help them commence their journey of leveraging these human-centred tools to drive transformational growth for themselves and society at large.

Day X will take place virtually. To find out more about Softcom and register for Day X, visit www.softcom.xyz.

About Softcom

Softcom is a 14-year-old company with experience in innovation, technology solutions for businesses and enabling access at scale.

Our products and expertise have powered various initiatives and growth projects for MTN, Cocacola, GB Foods, Rockefeller foundation, MTN Foundation, ARM, BOI, Ardova PLC, Samsung, NIBSS, Gino, NAICOM and many other organisations.

We worked with these organisations to deepen customer intimacy, know more, plan better, serve their customers, increase revenue, improve decision-making, and deliver on their various objectives using Technology. These experiences shaped us and contributed to our growth.

We now identify as a “Business 2 Entrepreneur” company – a proud partner of potential to dreamers and doers with our solutions.