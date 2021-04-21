Sports
Breakaway Super League plans in turmoil as all English clubs and others withdraw
All six English clubs have announced their withdrawal from the breakaway European Super League following protests, and furious condemnations from the footballing community including football’s governing bodies. The six clubs are Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.
Their announcement to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League came just 48 hours after their initial announcement to join the breakaway competition. Manchester City were the first club to announce their withdrawal followed by Chelsea and the remaining four; Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham followed suit.
The Premier League on the 20th of April held a virtual meeting with the 14 other clubs in the league where they ‘unanimously and vigorously’ rejected the Super League plans by the Top Six sides in the league. A statement released following the meeting said: “The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.”
Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy said in a statement released by the club, “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal.”
Arsenal apologised for their ‘mistake’ saying: “As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”
Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool were straightforward in announcing their withdrawal from the European Super League. Liverpool said their ‘involvement has been discontinued’. While Chelsea said they have ‘begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.’
Manchester United said “We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders.” While Manchester City said they have ‘formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League.’
In response to their exits, the European Super League released a statement saying they have been forced to make decisions due to the pressure on them.
A statement read: ‘Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.’
Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community.’
The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work.’
Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic.’
Out of the 12 clubs that jointly announced the breakaway Super League proposals, nine of them have officially withdrawn from the breakaway away league leaving only three of them namely Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Jose Mourinho to earn £16m From Tottenham sack
English top-flight club, Tottenham Hotspur announced its decision to relieve Jose Mourinho from his managerial duties and his coaching staff which includes Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra. He was sacked 17 months into a three-and-a-half-year contract.
Tottenham Chairman, Daniel Levy said the following in an official statement from the club: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”
The club’s recent poor run of form is the major reason behind his sack. It was also reported that he had lost the dressing room. Tottenham Hotspur has suffered three defeats in their last six games and was also eliminated from the Europa League this season by Dynamo Zagreb after a comfortable 2-0 home lead in the first leg of the game.
When rumours were all over regarding Jose Mourinho being relieved of his managerial duties, it was said that his compensation fee will be too much for the club to afford. According to The Independent, it is understood that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager will receive a £16m compensation fee.
This means the Portuguese manager will now have earned a total of £79million from just being sacked throughout his entire career.
Mourinho received a compensation fee of £18m from Chelsea when he was sacked in 2007, which is five years before he also received a £17.5m payoff to leave Spanish giants, Real Madrid.
Mourinho was appointed as Chelsea’s manager again, he received £12.5m from the Blues when he left the Blues for the second time in 2015. He also earned £15m from Manchester United when he was sacked in December 2018. He will also receive £16m from today’s sack from Tottenham Hotspur.
A £250 million yearly payout too hot to handle for Europe’s biggest clubs
UEFA has vehemently opposed the competition, which would obviously threaten the popularity and relevance of its own flagship competitions.
The football world was stunned late on Sunday evening when the European Super League announced its formation, with 12 teams from 3 European nations, namely England, Spain, and Italy confirming their participation, with no representatives from Germany and France.
The founding teams are AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Three more teams will announce their participation before the end of the season while there will be 5 slots for qualifying teams.
The clubs will play midweek fixtures while continuing to play in their national leagues.
The ESL: A background
The competitive nature of the leagues around Europe has meant that a number of top teams miss out on playing in the Champions League, thereby affecting their finances, as well as the ability to attract top talent. Teams such as Arsenal and AC Milan, will mostly benefit from this, as they have been out of Europe’s top competition for a while, although they are European superpower teams.
The ESL offers a lucrative incentive: they won’t need to worry about qualification, which means that income is almost guaranteed. The Super League also offers a chance of regularly playing against the best teams on the continent, which will offer timely reminders on the gaps to the best teams, and also showcase in real time what needs to be done to close this gap.
Different schools of thought
The formation of the European Super League has been met with a lot of criticism by different sections of the football world, namely fans, pundits, the press, former players, as well as other stakeholders. The argument is that it favours the big clubs who will permanently be at the top table regardless of their final league positions.
The other condemnation is that it takes away the excitement many small clubs enjoy from testing their might against the big teams. Gone will be the archetypal fixtures of “good” vs evil”, a scenario in which a modest club through sheer financial prudence can test itself against teams who have oligarchs in charge with an almost inexhaustible pool of resources.
UEFA’s stance
UEFA released a strongly worded statement about its opposition to the competition, which would obviously threaten the popularity and relevance of its own flagship competitions, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. A part of its statement, also signed by the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, reads, “If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.”
What the clubs stand to benefit
In its inaugural statement, the ESL said that the new tournament would provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football, as well as include uncapped solidarity payments, which would be substantially higher than those in the current European competition.
Although the amount was not specified, it is believed that the amount will be expected to be in excess of €10bn (£8.6bn) during the “initial commitment period.” The founding clubs have also been promised a further €3.5bn (£3bn) for founding clubs to “support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.” The Covid-19 pandemic affected the revenues of major European teams who rely on matchday revenues to augment other income streams.
The potential TV rights from the ESL is also an attractive proposition, as it hopes to generate €4bn (£3.5bn) annually from broadcasters, with the founding clubs taking the greatest slice.
According to SkySports News reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, the European teams which make between £50-70 million a year from playing in the UEFA Champions League could be making as much as £250 million a year in the European Super League.
Final Thoughts
It is believed that the European Super League will not see the light of day due to stiff opposition from different quarters, but the groundworks have been laid already. If UEFA doesn’t try to make the big teams, who are the top draw of the competition, they would just become more disgruntled. It might not happen now, but it would, eventually. The incentives are too many to gloss over.
