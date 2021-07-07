The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area Command has disclosed that it generated a revenue of N366 billion for the first half of 2021, which is a 61% income rise compared to same period last year.

This was disclosed by Area Controller, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim, in a meeting with newsmen in Lagos. He stated that Customs revenue for same period last year was N227 billion and praised the commitment of the Command in ensuring increased income through seamless facilitation of compliant trade.

What the Customs boss said

Ibrahim said, “The Command has taken a giant stride in the just-concluded month of June which yielded an outstanding result in its revenue generation.

“We are, therefore, motivated even to do more and more in the coming months.”

He added that the command generated a revenue of N78.4 billion in the month of June, which clearly showed an increase of over 90% when compared to the N42.4 billion collected in the corresponding month under review.

On seizures, he said, “For the period under review, the command recorded 10 seizures of various uncustomed goods such as tomato paste, used clothing, unregistered pharmaceutical drugs, others with a Duty Paid Value of N442 million.

“This unprecedented record is a great validation of our new approach to revenue drive.

“It is also fitting to emphasise here that this volume of revenue has never been recorded in the history of the flagship command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

On exports, Ibrahim revealed that goods worth N272.3 billion had been exported through Apapa port in the period under review. Exports include agricultural goods such as sesame seed, ginger, hibiscus flower and other mineral resources.

“The total tonnage of the said exports stood at 1.6 million tonnes with Free on Board (FOB) value of $103 billion dollars,” he said.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Command earlier disclosed that it generated a revenue of N159.58 billion in the first quarter of 2021