Top States in Nigeria with highest IGR per population in 2020

Nigeria’s states generated a sum of N1.31 trillion internally in 2020, representing a marginal decline compared to N1.33 trillion recorded in 2019, and an increase compared to N1.17 trillion in 2018.

The downturn is attributable to reduced state revenue as a result of disruptions caused by the covid-induced lockdown, while the crash in crude oil prices also hampered economic growth.

Internally generated revenue is regarded as income generated by various states in the country, independent of their share of revenue from the Federation account. However, apart from the clear exception of Lagos State, all others depend largely on statutory allocations to run their state affairs.

Nairametrics ranks the 36 states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, based on their IGR per population, taking into account the estimated population size of each state as at 2016 and 5% growth rate between 2016 and 2020.

Geo-political zones

In terms of IGR per population for the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, South West takes the lead with an average of N13,966, having generated a sum of N561.01 billion and an estimated population of 40.17 million people. The South-South region followed with an average of N8,694 and a total aggregate IGR of N263.17 billion.

On the flip side, the North-Eastern region, which houses states like Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, etc. recorded the lowest IGR per population of N2,061 closely followed by North West with an average of N2,855.

Here are the top 5 states with the highest IGR per population in 2020.

Lagos State – N 3 1,794

Lagos State, regarded as the economic hub of the nation, with a total estimated population of 13.18 million people as of 2020, generated a sum of N418.99 billion as IGR in 2020. This represents an increase of 5.1% compared to N398.73 billion recorded in 2019.

In terms of IGR per capita, Lagos State generated an average of N3 1,794 from each member of the population in 2020, as against N3 0,257 ge nerated in the previous year.

It is no surprise that Lagos State tops the rank, being a major epicentre for economic activities in the country. Lagos State is the largest city in Africa in terms of GDP, and the State is widely known for its large industries , with most corporations in the country headquartered within the state.

It also houses major seaports in the country as well as the State Government’s aggressive taxation policies . These, amongst others, ensure the state makes more revenue internally compared to other states of the Federation.

According to data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos State received a total of N115.93 billion as Federal allocation in the year 2020 , representing 21.67% of the total revenue available to the state in the year.

This shows the exceptional ability of the state to run its affairs, using its internally generated revenue with little or no su pport from the Federal purse.

Abuja – N2 4,600

The Federal Capital Territory generated a sum of N92.06 billion in 2020, the third-highest state IGR in the year. However, based on IGR per population Abuja seats in second position with an average of N24,600.

This represents a 23.5% increase when compared to N 19,925 recorded in 2019.

Abuja is the capital territory of Nigeria, with a total estimated population of 3. 74 million people across a 7,315km square area.

The state houses a lot of Federal ministries, having been made the country’s capital in 1991. Abuja is a lso a major conference centre in the country, as it hosts various meetings and summit s annually.

A cursory look at the data showed that the state’s IGR only accounted for 57.85% of the total available revenue, indicating that 42.15% of its revenue was gotten from the Federa tion account .

Rivers State – N1 5,281

Rivers State, being a major oil-producing state in the country, generated a sum of N117.19 billion as internally generated revenue in 2020.

However, with an estimated population of 7. 7 million people, its IGR per population stood at N 1 5,281 in 2020, representing a decline of 16.5% when compared to N 1 8,307 recorded in 2019.

Rivers State is in the Niger Delta region of the country with much of the businesses in the state being oil exploration companies.

Evident from the data obtained from the NBS, Rivers State relies heavily on statutory allocations from the Federal Government as well as their share of the 13% oil derivatives as it received a total of N141.19 billion from FAAC, representing 54.64% of the total available revenue in the review period.

Delta State – N10, 045

Delta state, another state in the Niger Delta region of the country, with an estimated population of 5.9 million, generated a sum of N59.73 billion as IGR, and an average of N10,045 as IGR per population.

Delta State is a major oil-producing state and ranks second to Rivers State. The State supplies about 35% of Nigeria’s crude oil and some considerable amount of natural gas.

Delta State in the period received a sum of N186.83 billion as statutory allocation in 2020, thereby taking a huge part (75.8%) of the total revenue available to the state.

Its IGR only accounted for 24.2% of the available revenue in the period, while N46.11 billion was generated as PAYE.

Ogun State – N 9, 263

Ogun State, a neighbouring State of Lagos State, generated a sum of N50.75 billion. In terms of IGR per population, the State generated a sum of N9,263.

The State’s average income per population decreased by 28.4% compared to N1 2,945 recorded in 2 019.

The State is strategically located, bordered to the East by Ondo State, to the North by Oyo and Osun States, to the South by Lagos State and the Atlantic Ocean, and to the West by the Republic of Benin.

Ogun State also joins the list of states that are much dependent on FAAC allocations as statutory payments st ood at N 37.7 billion, representing 42.61% of the total revenue.

Bottom five

Katsina – N1,386

Jigawa – N1,416

Benue – N1,736

Niger – N1,804

Bauchi – N1,821