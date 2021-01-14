FG returns N78 billion to Rivers State as amount spent on federal roads

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has called on its staff across the states of the federation, to collaborate with importers and other relevant associations, in a bid to achieve a sanitized market and healthy local industrial sector.

This call was made by Mr Farouk Salim, the organisation’s Director-General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), during an official visit to the SON’s office in Awka on Thursday.

According to a report by NAN, Mr. Salim said in a bid to scale up the operations of the organization, and engender effective service delivery, there is a need for synergy that would not only reduce friction between SON and the business community, but also help achieve the target of a sanitized market and healthy local industrial sector.

He added that the states’ workers under the organization should reach out to various associations in their areas of interest and carry out sensitization on activities of the SON. He tasked all state coordinators to engage the business communities at all times, rather than relying on the routine engagement of security personnel in the course of employment.

According to him, the organization under his leadership was increasing the logistics and manpower support to state offices, by way of decentralising its operations to enable them function more independently and speedily.

Salim stated that each state office will have Information Communication Technology (ICT), Human Resource and Legal departments, as well as the ability to hire low-level staff, to reduce their need to go to or wait for Abuja, over every operational issue.

In a bid to ensure people are accorded their rightful placements, the DG revealed that all staff promotion and conversion issues would be investigated and determined by a special committee for approval.

What they are saying

Mr. Salim, during the working visit and inspection, said:

“SON was established essentially to protect the local industry from the unhealthy attack of foreign counterparts, through the importation of substandard and uncertified products. However, you can’t achieve this without engaging the associations in this space.

“You have guns and hammer but you do not need to use it all the times, you do not have to confront those you are working for, reach out to the associations and make them part of what you are doing. With this approach, they will be willing to hand over who you are looking for.”

Mr Olalekan Omoniyi, Coordinator of SON in Anambra attributed the success in Anambra to adherence to the vision of the DG, highlighting that some of the challenges in the state include the inability to enforce eProduct registration to marketers’ hostility towards staff members.

He called for more operational vehicles, the establishment of SON office in the industrial town of Nnewi, training of staff and provision of online office equipment to boost efficiency in the state.