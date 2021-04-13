Customs Apapa Command generates revenue of N159.58 billion in Q1 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Command stated that it has generated a revenue of N159.58 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Yusuf, the Area Controller at Apapa Customs Command, in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

He added that most revenues came through customs duty and charges, citing a 44.8% revenue increase on duty collection compared to the N110 billion generated in the same period in 2020.

“The difference recorded was made possible because of robust stakeholders engagement, officers’ resolve in discharging their duties and increased level of compliance in the trade zone,” he said.

He added that the total seizure for the first quarter stood at 28 containers of goods with DPV (Duty Paid value) of N1.87 billion.

“The containers had rice, wheat declared as supermarket items, medical soap declared as baking powder, tramadol and others.

“These are all importations in breach of sections 46, 47 and 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 LFN 2004 and Schedules 4 and 6 of the Common External Tariff (CET).

“These cases are at various stages of investigation and in due time will be revealed,” he disclosed.

The Customs boss also revealed that exported goods from Apapa were valued at N41.55 billion in Q1 2021, including manufactured goods such as soaps, textiles, noodles, and agricultural products such as cashew nuts, hibiscus, sesame seeds and other mineral resources.