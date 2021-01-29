live feed
Vitafoam declares N1.11 billion as profit in the first quarter of its financial year 2020/21
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc declared N1.11 billion profit after tax in Q1 2021, 35.72% higher than 2019 figures
Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted, and rigid foam products, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, declares in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N1.11 billion in the first quarter of its accounting year 2020/21.
This is according to the information and figures disclosed in the company’s Q1 2020/21 financial statements published by Vitafoam today during trading hours on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The report revealed that the profit which Vitafoam made in the first quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021, rose by 35.72% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019/20.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N8.67 billion, up by 44.82% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N5.80 billion, up by 69.19% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N2.86 billion, up by 12.08% Y-o-Y.
- Other gains increased to N39.94 million, up by 99.27% Y-o-Y.
- Distribution costs increased to N277.36 million, up by 23.32% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N930.5 million, down by 5.65% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit of N1.69 billion was recorded, indicating an increase of 24.34% Y-o-Y in operating profit.
- Finance income of N26 million was recorded during the period under review.
- Finance costs increased to N190.46 million, up by 4.28% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period increased to N1.11 billion, up by 35.72% Y-o-Y.
Bottom line
It is important to understand that Vitafoam’s impressive financial performance in the first quarter of its accounting period was primarily driven by growth in its top-line, occasioned by the impressive increase in its operating segment at the back of increased sales.
During the period, the revenue generated from the sales of foams and other products increased substantially, the same with freight income generated from rendering services to its customers.
Nigeria still remains its main market as 97.3% of its revenue came from sales and services rendered within the country, while 2.7% came from outside the country.
Company Results
Ecobank Transnational Inc. records 24% increase in Profit After Tax for Q4 2020.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020) compared to N20.6 billion recorded in a similar period of 2019, indicating a rise in profit by 24.1% Year-on-Year.
This is according to the firm’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. had earlier recorded a rise in its interest income by about 11% Y-o-Y, from N125.93 billion as of Q3 2019 to N139.6 billion in Q3 2020. It however dipped in Q4 2020 by 4% from N138.3 billion recorded in Q4 2019 to N132.8 billion.
Other key highlights of Q4 2020 are;
- Net interest income rose to N90.3billion, +19% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission income rose to N45.5billion, +7% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating income increased to N13.2 billion, +25% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses declined to N106.4 billion, -1% Y-o-Y.
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) declined to N30.9 billion, -16% Y-o-Y.
- Taxation declined to N5.8 billion, -65% Y-o-Y.
- Deposits from customers increased to N7.3 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +23% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N3.7 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +9.4% Y-O-Y.
- Total assets increased to N10.3 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +19% Y-o-Y.
- Total liabilities increased to N9.5 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +19% Y-o-Y.
Upshots
The increase in the firm’s Profit After Tax (PAT) figures might be attributable to a combination of an increase in income-earning components like; net interest income, fees and commission, etc., coupled with a reduction in expenditure items like operating expenses and tax.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that Ecobank Nigeria had secured a N50 billion 10-Year subordinated loan targeted towards MSMEs.
- A few days ago, Fitch Ratings had assigned Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’-with a stable outlook and quality management.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. share price closed at N6.5 on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange gaining 1.56%.
Total Nigeria Plc records 0.7% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Total Nigeria Plc records (TOTAL) recorded a marginal boost in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue declined.
Total Nigeria Plc records (TOTAL) recorded a marginal boost in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue generated in the period declined.
Total Nigeria Plc – a Marketing and Services subsidiary of Total – reported pre-tax profits of N3.09 billion in 2020 FY compared to N3.07 billion recorded in 2019 – a 0.72% increase.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue declined to N204.16 billion, -30.13% YoY.
- Revenues from petroleum products declined to N156.49 billion, -35.06% YoY.
- Revenues from lubricants and others declined to N47.67 billion, -6.85% YoY.
- Other income declined to N1.54 billion, -53.90% YoY.
- Cost of sales declined to N173.97 billion, -32.34% YoY.
- Finance Income increased to N2.26 billion, +96.84% YoY.
- Selling and distribution expenses declined to N2.96 billion, -22.83%YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N2.89 billion, -63.39% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N3.09 billion, +0.72% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to N6.61, -1.49% YoY.
Bottom Line
Total Nigeria Plc recorded a marginal increase in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company recorded declined revenue from its two generating units – petroleum products and lubricants and others.
Although the company generated less revenue in the period under consideration compared with the corresponding period of 2019, it grew its pre-tax profits by 0.72%.
A cursory look at the results showed that increased finance income, as well as declined finance costs, aided the growth in profits.
Declined costs of sales and selling and distribution expenses in relation to total revenues also contributed to the marginal growth in 2020 FY pre-tax profits.
Guinness Nigeria posts N524 million profit in Q2 2020/21
Guinness declares N524 million profit in Q2 2020/21, 68.90% lower than 2019/20 figures.
Guinness Nigeria Plc in its recently released quarterly filings has revealed that the company made a profit of N524.2 million in the second quarter of its accounting period 2020/21.
This is according to the information and figures contained in Companys’s interim un-audited Q2 financial statements, which was published on NSE’s website today after the close of the market.
The report revealed that the profit made by Guinness Nigeria in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020/21, was 68.90% lower than the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019/20, as the company’s profit after tax declined from N1.69 billion to N524.23 million.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N42.33 billion, up by 2.17% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N30.75 billion, down by 4.17% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit decreased to N11.57 billion, down by 2.79% Y-o-Y.
- Other income increased to 489.88 million, up by 202.28% Y-o-Y.
- Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N6.07 billion, down by 6.69% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses increased to N2.86 billion, up by 6.72% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit increased to N3.13 billion, up by 8.72% Y-o-Y.
- Net finance costs increased to N1.52 billion, up by 164.76% Y-o-Y.
- Tax paid for the period increased to N1.09 billion, up by 75.58% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the year decreased to N524.23 million, down by 68.90% Y-o-Y.
Bottom line
The 2.17% increase in revenue reflects an excellent execution in the off-trade channel, and the partial re-opening of the on-trade channel (bars, restaurants, clubs) in the Nigerian markets.
This improvement in the trade channel of the company at the back of improved consumer demand made revenue from domestic sales increase in the second quarter of its accounting period. However, it is important to note that export sales decreased massively, in the period under review.