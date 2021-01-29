Stock Market
GTBank, MTN rally Nigerian stocks up, YTD returns stands at +5.32%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N22.2 trillion.
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on an impressive note. The All-share index, gained by 0.58% to close at 42,412.66 index points as against the +0.57% appreciation recorded on Thursday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N22.2 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.32%.
- Nigerian Stocks trading turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +2.16% as against +2.16% uptick recorded on Thursday. UBN, TRANSCORP, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed positive as ARDOVA led 29 Gainers as against 25 Losers topped by TRANSEXPR at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- ARDOVA up 8.57% to close at N19
- VITAFOAM up 6.91% to close at N10.05
- MTNN up 3.43% to close at N181
- GUARANTY up 1.47% to close at N34.5
- DANGSUGAR up 1.92% to close at N21.25
Top losers
- TRANSEXPR down 10.00% to close at N0.99
- STANBIC down 3.43% to close at N45
- CAP down 2.44% to close at N20
- GUINNESS down 1.04% to close at N19
- WAPCO down 0.99% to close at N30
Outlook
Nigerian bourse unsurprisingly ended higher amid high buying pressures noticed in NSE30 stocks like GTBank and MTN Nigeria.
- Market liquidity was notably higher as institutional investors increased their stakes on decent stock brands.
- In spite of the sell-offs in global markets, and the dollar strengthening upward, as local investors are taking advantage of undervalued stocks across the spectrum
- Nairametrics, however, envisages caution in selecting stocks, as market indicators show growing uncertainty in the coming days.
DF Holdings acquires additional 27.17 million units of AIICO shares worth N30 million
DF Holdings has acquired 27.17 million units of AIICO Insurance Plc shares at N30 million.
DF Holdings Limited, a majority shareholder has acquired additional 27.17 million units of AIICO Insurance Plc shares, at N1.10k per share, approximately worth N30 million.
This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
In accordance with the NSE policy on insider transactions, DF Holdings through the disclosure revealed that a total of 27,174,309 units of AIICO shares were purchased at N1.10k, grossing N29, 891,739.9.
Consequently, DF Holding has thus announced the purchase of additional 501,777,905 units of AIICO shares since the beginning of this year, with about N585.2 million spent through the process.
The increase in insider transactions indicates growing optimism in the firm’s potentials, evident by the recent oversubscription of AIICO’s rights issue by shareholders. This optimism might be attributable to a lot of factors, including a mix of recent expansion plans and the impressive performance of the firm in its last reported financial statement for the period ended September 2020.
Nairametrics reported that most key financial metrics of AIICO Insurance recorded a surge, e.g. the firm’s profit after tax surged by 17% Y-o-Y, the gross premium also advanced by 27%, among others.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that DF Holdings had spent a total of N555.3 million on additional AIICO shares.
- Nairametrics also reported that the AIICO Insurance Plc rights issue of N3.5 billion recorded a 126% subscription.
- As at the time of reporting this, AIICO Insurance Plc share price is currently trading at N1.3k
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
More people are spending their time online on the bias COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, recently posted its fourth-quarter earnings which were better than what many stock market experts had expected, against a backdrop of growing regulatory and political challenges.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now have a combined user base of 3.3 billion to get their messages out.
Facebook itself has about 2.8 billion monthly users, beating the Wall Street market prediction of 2.76 billion, as humans spend more of their activities online on the basis that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
READ: Facebook Oversight Board to review decision to suspend Trump’s account
Here are highlights of key metrics expected versus the comparable year-ago quarter, according to a Bloomberg consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue: $28 billion vs $26.407 billion estimated; $21.082 billion in Q4 2019.
- Earnings per share (Adjusted): $3.88 vs $3.54 expected; $2.56 in Q4 2019.
- Ad Revenue: $27.19 billion vs. $26.07 billion expected; $20.74 billion in Q4 2019.
- Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimates; 1.66 billion in Q4 2019.
READ: YouTube suspends President Trump’s account
“We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce.
“The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services.” Facebook CFO, Dave Wehner, said.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Capital expenditures including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020.
However, in spite of an impressive earning resulted posted by the world’s most valuable social media company, Facebook shares tanked by more than 3% on the consideration that the company printed a blurry outlook amid growing regulatory concerns and stiff competition.
READ: Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
“We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter,” Dave Wehner said.