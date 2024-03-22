The Nigeria Customs Service has officially declared that individuals possessing a valid Joint Tax Board (JTB) Tax Identification Number (TIN) will now have the opportunity to register for participation in auctions through the newly enhanced e-auction portal.

This announcement was disseminated through a post on the verified Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) X account on Thursday.

This is to inform the general public that applicants with Joint Tax Board (JTB) Tax Identification Number (TIN) can now register to participate in the auction,” the post read.

Initially, when the e-auction portal was introduced in January, only individuals with a valid FIRS Tax Identification Number (TIN), verified on tax promax, were eligible to register and partake in auction activities.”

However, the recent inclusion of individuals with a valid Joint Tax Board (JTB) Tax Identification Number (TIN) to register and engage in NCS e-auctions broadens the opportunities for more Nigerians to acquire overtime and seized goods from Customs through participation in the auction exercise.

What you should know about the NCS e-auction portal

The upgraded NCS e-auction portal was launched on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Participation in the e-auction at https://auction.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng is open exclusively to individuals possessing a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) from FIRS, validated on tax promax, and those with a valid Joint Tax Board (JTB) Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Interested participants are required to have an active email for signing up on the e-auction platform.

Upon successful sign-up, participants must pay a non-refundable fee of N1,000 through the platform.

Each bid on the portal incurs a participation fee of N1,000.

Participants can bid for a maximum of two items per window, with unlimited bids allowed.

Items auctioned on the Customs e-auction portal are sold “as is,” and requests for replacement or refund will not be entertained.

Bidding on the e-auction portal is open every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm.

Winners of bids must make payments within 3 days and collect items from the designated terminal.

Overtime goods on the e-auction portal attract an additional charge on the winning bid, with 25% allocated to the shipping company and the remaining 25% to terminal operations.

Winners claiming items must provide necessary documentation and identification.

Nigerian Customs officers and owners of seized items are ineligible to participate in the auction.

All winnings must be validated at Customs Area Controller’s offices nationwide.

Prompt payment of a 7.5% VAT, and a refundable container deposit (if applicable) are mandatory.