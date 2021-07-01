The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite has urged the need to seek enhance synergy between the Ministry and other relevant sister agencies, in a bid to sanitize and grow the Mines and Steel sector for enhanced national prosperity for sustainable development.

The Minister disclosed this at the Sensitization Workshop organized by the Ministry for Officers of the Anti-Corruption Agencies and Selected Security Establishments on the functioning of the Ministry and its agencies, to promote understanding and cordial working relationships In Abuja.

What the Minister said

Adegbite said, “Agencies of the Federal Government, MMSD and other MDAs are bound by a broad common objective of achieving good governance for the country through the promotion of security, favourable work environment, prosperity and welfare to Nigerians, that would promote and attract investment potentials within the country.”

He called on all sister agencies whose responsibilities are interwoven with the Ministry’s to play their role in ensuring that the enabling environment required for the Mines and Steel Sector to thrive is created and safeguarded, saying, agencies of government can not afford to work at cross-purpose.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, stated that synergy and collaboration would assist the Ministry in harnessing the enormous potentials in the mining sector for employment generation and wealth creation which will expand the revenue base of the nation’s economy.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in May that the Federal Government disclosed to stakeholders in Nigeria’s mining sector that the National Assembly is in the process of passing the Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill which will be a catalyst for development in the Nigerian mining industry.