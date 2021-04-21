Business
How Mining Ministry generates revenue – Minister
The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr Uchechukwu Ogah, disclosed that apart from royalties, the Ministry generates revenue mainly through different Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from mining sites across the nation.
He disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with delegates of Management and Senior Executive Course 43 participating at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).
What the Minister said
“People do associate the source of the ministry’s revenue to royalties but this did not only contribute to our revenue. We generate funds from Value Added Tax (VAT) collected from quarries and cement companies. Their VAT constitutes part of our revenue because they are part of mining.
The VAT from limestone is little but all these tax also made up of the revenue, so there are a lot of improvements in revenue generation by the ministry,” he said.
The Minister also added that the Ministry is currently taking the lead on a presidential directive to diversify the nation’s economy due to dwindling crude oil revenue.
“We have not only rejigged our vision and mandate but developed and adopted new reform initiatives and innovative strategies for ensuring optimal performance of the sector,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development disclosed last month that the FG had started the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, citing the development of lead/zinc processing cluster in Ebonyi; and other mineral resources development in the region.
- The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed that the FG is working towards auctioning its bitumen block in the third quarter of this year.
Business
FCT Fuel scarcity: Why the queues have returned
There have been reports of long queues in the FCT, leading to major traffic jams in some parts of the city.
On Monday, 19th of April, 2021, the NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari assured Nigerians that there would be no increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as Petrol in May. Kyari also added that Petroleum Tanker Drivers had suspended their proposed strike after the intervention of NNPC in the impasse between the PTD and the National Association of Road Transport Owners.
“We have given our commitment to both NARTO and PTD that we will resolve the underlining issue between them and come back to the table within a week so that we’ll have a total closure of the dispute,” he said.
However, in the Federal Capital Territory, it was a different story, because the intervention of the NNPC on the proposed strike may have come a little late. Starting on Monday evening, there were reports of long queues in the city, which continued even up to Tuesday afternoon, leading to major traffic in some parts of the city.
At around 2 pm on Tuesday, a trip to fuel stations in the Karu-Jikwoyi area and some other parts of the FCT revealed queues of varying lengths. Fuel stations in the city centres had noticeably long queues as consumers struggled to fill up vehicle tanks and kegs.
A driver, Agbor, spoke to Nairametrics on his ordeal in trying to get petrol.
“I heard the queue was not as bad here as it was in town, so I rushed down to this queue at O-Max but the attendants said they don’t have much fuel for now, and are rationing how much they sell. I had no choice but to buy 10 litres of black market fuel at N4,000.”
At some stations including NNPC filling stations, long queues extended into nearby streets and although vehicular movements were being controlled to provide some semblance of order, the gates were shut in many to prevent mayhem.
The severity of the situation was also quite pronounced at Asokoro. There were long queues at the MRS filling station at AYA junction and A. A Rano station among others. The entry and exit gates were completely shut in many instances with teeming consumers struggling to gain entry. A petrol attendant who asked not to be named told Nairametrics that the situation is temporary and blamed the proposed strike for the inconvenience.
The scarcity situation was not different in Area 11, Garki. The main Total filling station was blocked on all sides and petrol was not being sold from the pumps at press time. The queues had also extended from the station to NNPC HQ. At Conoil, the situation was not much different and as of 2 pm yesterday, fuel was not being sold at the station.
In response to the situation, the federal government, on Tuesday afternoon, gave an update on fixing the fuel scarcity situation as NNPC GMD, Mr Mele Kyari told reporters that fuel loading had commenced in all depots and tankers would soon arrive at various parts of the city to end the scarcity situation.
“These queues will go away. It’s because there was an industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, around their compensation package.
And those issues were not resolved up till yesterday, until we intervened to ensure that there’s an amicable settlement between the parties so that they will have peace and then normal loading operations will commence from the depots.
As I speak to you at this moment, loading has commenced in all depots in the country, dispatches of trucks are ongoing in all the depots in the country and they have called off the strike for a period of one week to enable us intervene and find a solution.” he said.
Business
CBN says portal has reduced export documentation process to 30 minutes from 2 weeks
The turnaround time could help to reduce delivery time for goods destined for exports and enable businesses to expand their output.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the introduction of its Trade Monitoring Portal (TRMP) has helped reduce the time of completion for the export documentation process from 2 weeks to about 30 minutes currently.
This is as the apex bank has asked Nigerian commercial banks to take advantage of their presence in other parts of Africa to support Nigerian businesses seeking to expand into new markets.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the Zenith Bank’s 2021 Export Seminar on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Lagos.
READ: CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme; A subtle devaluation?
What the CBN Governor is saying
Emefiele said the apex bank through its Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) portal was helping to reduce the time it would take to complete the export documentation process adding that faster turnaround time could help to reduce delivery time for goods destined for exports and enable businesses to expand their output.
He said: “Today, businesses can complete their NXP applications on the TRMS portal in 30 minutes relative to two years ago, where it can take as much as two weeks to complete the process.”
The CBN governor said the apex bank in collaboration with stakeholders is trying to reposition the Nigerian Commodity Exchange to facilitate greater trade for operators especially in the area of manufacturing, ICT, agriculture and financial services.
READ: CBN intervenes in FOREX market with $5.62 billion in Q4 2020, up by 28.7%
He said that international buyers of raw and processed agricultural commodities can now enter into forward contracts with domestic suppliers on the exchange once the exchange becomes fully operational in the second half of the year.
Emefiele believes that these forward contracts would help to support improved productivity for farmers and agro-processors and also help to improve access to credit for these entities using the forward contracts as collateral.
Also, the apex bank boss has called on the commercial banks to support Nigerian businesses by providing trade facilities to those with strong potential for growth.
READ: CBN to sanction exporters who default on export proceed number
He said that the CBN had moved to improve the productive capacity of businesses, which would enable them to take advantage of export opportunities in Africa.
Emefiele said, “Our intervention programmes in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, are helping to enable businesses to expand their scales of production, which is not only meeting growing domestic demand for goods but also providing goods for the export market.
In addition, we have set up a N500 billion non-oil export stimulation facility with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank. This initiative will also help to enable greater exports of processed agriculture commodities into other markets in Africa and in the global market.’’
According to him, improving the business environment in Nigeria is also vital if we are to harness the gains from the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
READ: CBN Governor says 2.9 million farmers financed through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the CBN, in October 2019, introduced the electronic forms for the purpose of commercial exports (e-Form NXP) to phase out hard copy forms employed for the same purpose.
- The e-Form NXP which is expected to cover Oil and Gas and Non-Oil commercial exports is web-based and allows exporters to initiate the Form from their offices/homes to the authorised dealer bank with a charge of N5,000 as the fee per declaration for e-Form ‘NXP’ applicable.
- Similarly, all authorised dealers were advised to access the form “NXP” electronically through a Trade Monitoring System available at www.tradesystem.gov.ng.
