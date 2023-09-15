The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies has recommended that the Nigeria Customs Service establish a data collection center focused on trade modeling.

Furthermore, they have suggested the creation of a pension institute for retired officers.

Prof Ayo Omotayo, the Director General of NIPSS, made this statement during a courtesy visit to the NCS headquarters in Abuja. The visit was scheduled on a Thursday, and his management team joined him.

He mentioned that the primary objective of the visit was to engage in a comprehensive discussion regarding the various trade-related obstacles that have been impeding the seamless facilitation of trade activities.

During the conversation, Omotayo conveyed a sense of hope and confidence in the pivotal role that Customs plays in the process of trade facilitation.

“I am requesting the establishment of a data collection center for trade modeling. I am also proposing the creation of a pension institute for retired officers.

I am also inviting customs to become an active member of NIPSS to strengthen collaboration with other stakeholders for modernizing trade in Nigeria,” he said.

Custom Assurances

Earlier, Adewale Adeniyi, in his role as the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service affirmed the service’s commitment to enhancing the competencies of its workforce.

Adeniyi expressed his profound appreciation for the invaluable role played by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in advancing and fostering trade within the borders of Nigeria.

During his remarks, he not only conveyed his gratitude but also made a heartfelt commitment to further strengthen and deepen collaboration between his organization or group and NIPSS.

In elaborating on this commitment, Adeniyi underscored the significance of their joint endeavors in the pursuit of scientific solutions aimed at enhancing trade modeling and monitoring.

He emphasized that their shared mission extended to the meticulous oversight and control of legitimate trade activities, particularly at the critical entry and exit points of the country.

More on the story

The two chief executives, after a closed-door meeting, had a joint discussion with the teams from both sides and agreed on some areas of collaboration and cooperation, including e-commerce, Curriculum Development, Data Fusion, and Management, among others.

It was agreed that this visit would culminate in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations.

This partnership is expected to bring more development to the organizations.