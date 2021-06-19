The Bayelsa State government has disclosed that it plans on working with South Korea for the development of maritime, agriculture and infrastructure in the South-South state.

This was disclosed by Governor Douye Diri after a meeting with the ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, in Abuja on Friday, adding that the state was also interested in improving education, science and technology, as well as oil and gas.

What the Governor said

“The purpose of this meeting is to explore areas of economic partnership and seek the expertise of South Korea in developing our state and its economy.

Bayelsa has huge potential in agriculture and marine resources. We seek foreign investments in aquaculture and deep-sea fishing.

Our terrain is good for aquaculture to thrive, as well as rice cultivation and production with the large expanse of land already in Peremabiri and Sampou.

We are trying to revive the culture of farming in our state. The government is interested in commercial farming as against the culture of subsistence farming that a lot of our people engage in.

South Korean expertise is also required in the production of plastics, in science and technology and the oil and gas sector.

Our administration is taking deliberate steps to open up the state. This can be done through massive road construction and development of infrastructure, including how to control the perennial flooding in our state.

We seek your partnership and expertise too in these areas,” Governor Diri said.

What you should know

Bayelsa is one of the eight oil-producing states in Nigeria. The state earned N80.9 billion in FAAC revenues in 2020.