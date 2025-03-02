The Bayelsa State Government has commenced the construction of a nine-storey civil service secretariat in Yenagoa, a project valued at N46 billion.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by key government officials, including the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, who welcomed the initiative.

The project builds on the government’s earlier move in September 2024, when it awarded a N45 billion contract for the secretariat complex as part of efforts to enhance working conditions for civil servants.

The state government has stated that the new complex will function as an electronic secretariat, incorporating modern facilities to improve efficiency.

Walson-Jack noted that an efficient civil service depends on capable personnel, strong policies, and a conducive work environment that fosters professionalism and innovation.

She emphasized that the project aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the civil service at both state and federal levels.

Project details and timeline

Speaking at the flag-off event, Governor Douye Diri described the secretariat as a modern electronic facility designed to address the persistent office space challenges faced by civil servants.

He noted that the demand for improved office accommodations had been a recurring request from workers, particularly on Workers’ Day, prompting his administration to take action.

“What propelled me to build a new secretariat was the civil servants’ request for office accommodation, which was raised repeatedly every Workers’ Day,” Gov. Diri said

He confirmed that 30% of the project sum had been disbursed to contractors, with another 20% set for release upon commencement, assuring that funding would not be an issue.

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure for Bayelsa, Mr. Moses Teibowei, stated that the nine-storey building, initiated under Diri’s administration, would feature eco-friendly designs, covering 3,675.633 square meters with parking for 155 vehicles.

Carlos Zanone, Operations Director of Megastar Technical and Construction Company Ltd., said the structure would be powered by a solar-backed system and include conference halls, a six-bed sick bay, and a crèche. The secretariat is expected to be completed by 2026.