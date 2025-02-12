The Federal Government and the Bayelsa State Government have commissioned key healthcare infrastructure projects, including a 500-bed hospital, a dialysis centre, and a drone logistics hub to boost medical service delivery in the state.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ali Pate, disclosed this via his official X handle on Tuesday, describing the development as a milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and expanding access to quality care.

The newly commissioned projects align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), emphasizing efforts to build a more resilient healthcare system through federal-state collaboration.

Dr. Pate, who joined Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for the commissioning, emphasized that these investments will improve lives, strengthen health infrastructure, and ensure better access to medical care for Bayelsans and Nigerians at large.

“It was a great moment today as we joined His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, and his fantastic team to commission critical healthcare infrastructure projects that will improve lives, strengthen our health systems, and ensure better access to quality care.

“These projects reinforce a shared vision of a resilient, responsive, and accessible health sector, built through collaboration between the Federal and State Governments,” Dr. Pate stated.

Expanding medical infrastructure and workforce development

Among the commissioned facilities is the Bayelsa State Haemodialysis Centre, designed to provide life-saving treatment for individuals with chronic kidney disease.

According to Dr. Pate, the centre will help reduce both the financial and physical burden of treatment as well as the need for long-distance travel for care by providing access to state-of-the-art dialysis services.

Also inaugurated was the General Outpatient Centre at the 500-bed hospital at Bayelsa Medical University.

Dr. Ali Pate highlighted that this milestone reinforces the state’s commitment to primary healthcare revitalization, expanding patient access, and ensuring that the next generation of medical professionals receives hands-on training in a well-equipped environment.

Drone logistics hub to enhance emergency response

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare further highlighted the launch of the Zipline Drone Flight Services Facility and the commissioning of the 800m Concrete Access Road, describing them as transformative investments in medical logistics and emergency response.

“With this facility, vaccines, blood products, and other critical medical supplies will be delivered swiftly to even the most remote communities, ensuring that no one is left behind due to geographic barriers.

“This innovation reflects our broader national strategy to strengthen health supply chain management, improve emergency preparedness, and deploy technology-driven solutions for healthcare delivery.

“These projects are tangible demonstrations of health system strengthening (HSS), workforce development, and infrastructure expansion—key priorities in our journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC),” he emphasized.

Pate extends his deepest appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government, the leadership of Bayelsa Medical University, frontline healthcare workers, and all stakeholders who contributed to making these projects a reality.

He noted, “What we witnessed today in Bayelsa is proof that when leadership at all levels prioritizes health when strategic investments are made, and when partnerships are strengthened, the impact is real and far-reaching.

“Special recognition goes to Zipline and other development partners for their commitment to transforming healthcare access and logistics in Nigeria.

“It is through collaborations like these—between federal and state governments, the private sector, civil society, and multilateral organizations—that we will truly build a stronger, more inclusive, and sustainable healthcare system for all Nigerians,” he added.

“This is Renewed Hope in action, and we sincerely thank His Excellency President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve under his visionary leadership,” he added.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to people-centred development, human capital investment, and transforming the health system through innovation.