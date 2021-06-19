The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that all regions in Africa are facing an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths, as the rapid increase has seen cases rise by 52% in one week.

This was disclosed by Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus after a press briefing on Friday, in Geneva.

What the WHO is saying

“And we expect things to only get worse; less than one per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated.

“Vaccines donated next year will be far too late for those who are dying today, or being infected today or at risk today.”

“More vaccines need to be donated to help the global health body to reach the key global target of having 70 per cent of all national populations vaccinated by the middle of 2022.

“If richer countries and pharmaceutical companies wait to donate and produce more shots until next year that will be too late for those who are dying today,” he warned.

He added that the global failure to share vaccines equitably was fuelling a two-track pandemic that was taking its toll on some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people, citing that it was a critical milestone that must be reached together to end the pandemic

“We thank those countries, including the U.S., that have committed to sharing doses in June and July.

“We urge others to follow suit; we need vaccines to be donated now to save lives,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this week that despite global Covid-19 cases declining for seven weeks in a row, cases in Africa had been rising which was concerning because it was the region with the least access to vaccines.