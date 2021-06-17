Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting gains at the close of trading. The All-Share Index increased by 0.13% to close at 38,615.11 from 38,564.70.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.11 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.11%.

The market breadth closed positive today as CHAMPION led 18 Gainers, and CHIPLC topped the 8 Losers chart.

Compared with the previous trading day, today’s data shows a 2% improvement in volume but a 23% decline in turnover.

Top gainers

CHAMPION up +10.00% to close at N1.98 WAPIC up +9.43% to close at N0.58 LASACO up +7.91% to close at N1.50 BERGER up +7.69% to close at N7.70 MBENEFIT up +6.52% to close at N0.49

Top losers

CHIPLC down -8.96% to close at N0.61 UNITYBNK down -3.51% to close at N0.55 STERLNBANK down -1.91% to close at N1.54 INTBREW down -1.82% to close at N5.40 LINKASSURE down -1.79% to close at N0.55

Outlook