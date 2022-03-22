The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 20 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,156.56 points, to reflect a decline of 0.20% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.39%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N51.40 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 22nd March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.41 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as NPFMCRFBNK led 16 gainers, and 29 Losers topped by JAPAULGOLD at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,440.12 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NPFMCRFBNK up +9.52% to close at N2.53

FCMB up +7.94% to close at N3.67

PRESTIGE up +6.52% to close at N0.49

CHAMS up +4.76% to close at N0.22

UACN up +4.74% to close at N12.15

NGX Top ASI losers

JAPAULGOLD down – 8.82% to close at N0.31

CHAMPION down – 8.78% to close at N1.87

OANDO down – 6.75% to close at N4.70

MANSARD down – 6.52% to close at N2.15

REGALINS down – 5.26% to close at N0.36

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ACCESS – 44,151,266

UBA – 39,543,235

FIDELITY – 33,352,263

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITH – N758,009,979.60

GTCO – N737,469,776.20

NESTLE – N462,580,024.00

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 16 gainers were surpassed by 29 losers.