The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 19 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,777.37 points, to reflect a growth of 0.19% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.51%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N48.26 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 5th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.22 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as MEYER led 18 gainers, and 20 losers topped by NPFMCRFBNK at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,060.93 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MEYER up +8.86% to close at N0.86

REGALINS up +7.14% to close at N0.30

FTNCOCOA up +6.45% to close at N0.22

CUTIX up +5.85% to close at N2.17

CAVERTON up +5.56% to close at N1.33

NGX Top ASI losers

NPFMCRFBNK down – 9.64% to close at N2.25

LEARNAFRI down – 9.14% to close at N1.69

MULTIVERSE down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

RTBRISCOE down – 6.67% to close at N0.56

NASCON down – 5.43% to close at N12.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 67,434,403

TRANSCORP – 40,889,402

WAPIC – 18,317,554

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N341,232,841.75

SEPLAT – N289,119,596.60

ZENITHBANK – N275,017,223.45

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 18 gainers were surpassed by 20 losers.