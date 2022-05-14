The Nigerian equities market maintained its bullish performance as the All-Share index gained 4.25% in the week ended 13th May 2022. This is following the 2.61% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI appreciated by 4.25% from 50,935.03 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 53,098.46 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.63 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to +6.97% and a year-to-date gain of 24.30%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.82 billion shares valued at N27.19 billion were traded during the week across 36,286 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is higher than the 1.60 billion units of shares valued at N19.60 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 21,494 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 904.86 million shares valued at N8.50 billion traded in 12,883 deals; hereby contributing 49.82% and 31.25% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 263.83 million shares worth N540.31 million in 1,651 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 238.96 million shares worth N5.82 billion in 7,635 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely – Transcorp Plc, GTCO Plc, and Jaiz Bank Plc – accounted for 459.18 million shares worth N3.29 billion in 3,645 deals, contributing 25.28% and 12.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance Index, NGX AFR Div Yield Index, and NGX Sovereign Bond Index, respectively. While NGX AseM index closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

MCNICHOLS up +59.52% to close at N1.34

ROYALEX up +51.49% to close at N1.53

CHAMPION up +30.84% to close at N4.37

INTBREW up +30.37% to close at N8.80

OKOMU up +26.47% to close at N215.00

TOP LOSERS

ACADEMY down – 13.71% to close at N1.51

IKEJAHOTEL down –10.94% to close at N1.14

GUINNESS down –10.91% to close at N98.00

TRIPPLEG down –9.38% to close at N0.87

CAVERTON down –9.09% to close at N1.20

Summary

Fifty (50) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than Forty-nine (49) equities in the previous week. Thirty-two (32) equities depreciated in price, Unchanged from Thirtytwo (32) equities in the previous week, while seventy-four (74) equities remained unchanged lower than seventy-five (75) equities recorded in the previous week.