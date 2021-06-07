The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered all TV and Radio operators in Nigeria to discontinue the use of Twitter, following the ban of the Social Media platform in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, on Monday morning.

READ:

What the NBC said about Twitter ban for broadcasters

“De-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in.

Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.

In compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes Presentation especially phone-in.”

READ:

Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with the responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations. Also, Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.

NBC added that section 5.6.3 of its codes calls for strict compliance of its laws by Broadcasters with the usage of materials that cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a user-generated content (UGC), citing that it is unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information therefore strict compliance is enjoined.

READ:

In case you missed it

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also reacted to the ban this morning saying, both sides (Twitter and the Government) should come together to resolve the issues rather than allow it to continue to degenerate to the detriment of Twitter-loving Nigerians and the economy. Sanwo-Olu also alluded that rather than being a ban what the government had done was suspend Twitter operations in Nigeria.