The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all social media operations in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, via a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Segun Adeyemi on Friday.

The Minister added that Twitter’s operations in the country were suspended, indefinitely.

According to the statement, the suspension was predicated on “The persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

“The Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria,” the statement read.