The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned that it will shut down broadcast stations engaging in activities that are capable of undermining the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement following a meeting between NBC’s Director-General, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, and broadcast stations on the coverage of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The regulator warned it will not tolerate any further breaches of the Broadcasting Code.

Possible license revocation: The NBC said it will not hesitate to revoke the licenses of broadcasters threatening the peace of the country. Part of the statement said:

“The NBC is giving its last warning to broadcast stations and will not hesitate to shut or revoke the license of any when convinced that its activities are capable of undermining the peaceful co-existence of the country.

“Any further breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and Act will no longer be tolerated.

NBC also said it followed the coverage of the elections by some broadcast stations, adding that they availed unpatriotic individuals their platforms to make subversive, hateful, and inciting utterances, particularly post-election.

They called on broadcast stations in particular to avoid the promotion of negative conversations which were not only dangerous to democracy but posed threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“In as much as the Commission believes in the freedom of expression, it is also seriously constrained to act decisively on any broadcaster that exploits the fragile peace of our nation,” they said.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission issued a stern warning to broadcast stations against allowing its guest to make comments that could set the country on fire over the 2023 elections results.

The Commission in a warning sent to all broadcast stations and signed by its Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said it has observed that some guests on Broadcast stations are making volatile allusions capable of causing unrest in the country.

It also warned the broadcasters not to use any polling unit result to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate. According to the Commission, broadcast stations are to relay election results that have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“National Broadcasting Commission reminds all broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 General Elections to endeavour to abide by the provisions of the Extant Electoral Law(s), the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.