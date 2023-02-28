Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator, National Broadcasting Commission has issued a stern warning to broadcast stations against allowing its guest to make comments that could set the country on fire over the 2023 elections results.

The Commission in a warning sent to all broadcast stations and signed by its Director-General, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, said it has observed that some guests on Broadcast stations are making volatile allusions capable of causing unrest in the country.

It also warned the broadcasters not to use any polling unit result to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate. According to the Commission, broadcast stations are to relay election results that have been announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Broadcast regulations: Reminding the broadcasters of regulations guiding their operations, the Commission said:

“National Broadcasting Commission reminds all broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 General Elections to endeavour to abide by the provisions of the Extant Electoral Law(s), the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

“The Commission has observed that some guests on Broadcast stations are making volatile allusions capable of causing unrest in the country. For the avoidance of doubt, the Code admonished broadcasters in the following Sections: 5.3.3.K: not use any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate; 5.3.3.I: relay election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by the authorized electoral officer for the election.

“The NBC ACT CAP N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004, also prescribes, in the third Schedule 12(6) that, “A licensee shall be responsible for the content of the Station’s Broadcast.”

The Commission reminded all broadcast stations that they have a duty to promote sustainable democracy in Nigeria and warned that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any erring station that operates outside the confines of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The Commission advised all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used for the broadcast of content that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.