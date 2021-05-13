The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the event of a partial grid collapse due to voltage collapse and announced the commencement of a full grid recovery.

The TCN disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday after reports of a partial grid collapse by DisCos.

What the TCN said about the grid collapse

“The TCN hereby states that at about 11:01 am today, 12th of May, 2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro-Katampe line at 11:29am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and some parts of Lagos.”

They added that restoration works were in progress and pleaded for patience as it ensured full power supply.

In case you missed it

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) earlier stated that there had been a partial system collapse on the National Grid and added the TCN partners were working to restore supply immediately.